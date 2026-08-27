Costco's Latest Bakery Bread Is A Splurge, But Shoppers Aren't Sure It's Worth It

A new bakery item is headed to your local Costco. The Kirkland Signature Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans has been debuting at locations nationwide, but reviews are thus far somewhat mixed. Although some reportedly enjoy this new offering, other Costco shoppers claim that the bread is not worth the price, with some adding that the big-box store's sourdough always disappoints.

Utilizing dried tart cherries, cranberries, and blueberries, a loaf of Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans is priced at $9.99, depending on your location. "I think Costco is getting a little too highfalutin for their own good," one commenter on Reddit states. "$10 for a loaf of bread is highway robbery; I don't care if it's got cherries and pecans in it."

But it isn't just price dividing Costco shoppers — it's also the taste. While some online enjoy the bread, especially when toasted, others say that Costco's sourdough always tastes a little off. "We just tried one of these loaves, and I agree that it's overpriced," added another Redditor on the same thread. "It had a weird off flavor — definitely didn't taste like sourdough. Won't be getting another one."