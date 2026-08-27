Costco's Latest Bakery Bread Is A Splurge, But Shoppers Aren't Sure It's Worth It
A new bakery item is headed to your local Costco. The Kirkland Signature Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans has been debuting at locations nationwide, but reviews are thus far somewhat mixed. Although some reportedly enjoy this new offering, other Costco shoppers claim that the bread is not worth the price, with some adding that the big-box store's sourdough always disappoints.
Utilizing dried tart cherries, cranberries, and blueberries, a loaf of Cherry Berry Sourdough Bread with Pecans is priced at $9.99, depending on your location. "I think Costco is getting a little too highfalutin for their own good," one commenter on Reddit states. "$10 for a loaf of bread is highway robbery; I don't care if it's got cherries and pecans in it."
But it isn't just price dividing Costco shoppers — it's also the taste. While some online enjoy the bread, especially when toasted, others say that Costco's sourdough always tastes a little off. "We just tried one of these loaves, and I agree that it's overpriced," added another Redditor on the same thread. "It had a weird off flavor — definitely didn't taste like sourdough. Won't be getting another one."
How to make the most of our Costco bakery buys
Although it may seem pricey at just under $10, some Costco shoppers maintain that it's worth the price if you consider how many slices you get. Weighing over a pound, it's the kind of hearty-sized loaf that you would expect to find at Costco. Some have pointed out that the the new offering is reminiscent of Costco's Cranberry Walnut Bread, which shoppers say is perfect for French toast. Given its similarities, the Cherry Berry Sourdough might also shine as French toast or bread pudding.
Alternatively, you could petitely slice it for a charcuterie board with goat cheese and a tart jam. Still can't eat a whole loaf before it goes bad? Here's another bakery hack from Costco fans: Just slice and freeze leftover bread. Then, whenever you want a slice, simply pop it into the toaster. It's perfect for a quick breakfast or snack to go with your coffee.
Keep your eye out for other new items coming to the warehouse this fall, including the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Spice Bar Cake. It won't be long before it's time to welcome back seasonal Costco favorites like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins and the Pumpkin Cheesecake.