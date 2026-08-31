Skip The Mayo — Give Your Tomato Sandwich New Life With This Flavorful Spread

Is there anything that screams summer more than a tomato sandwich? The recipe (if you can call it that) couldn't be simpler: Just take two slices of your favorite bread, whether that's a classic white loaf or thick slices of a country boule, your preferred mayonnaise, and thick slices of vine-ripened tomato with a little freshly cracked salt and pepper on top and you've got the taste of the sunny season in a single bite.

While the tomato sandwich is already tasty as is, the easiest way to make your sammie more flavorful with a fresh twist is a snap. Swapping out regular mayo for French onion dip gives the humble tomato sandwich an instant upgrade. Adding a thick smear of French onion dip, which is made with sour cream and caramelized onions, gives the sandwich instant umami with the tang of the sour cream and the rich, sweet, and savory flavor of the onions. The layer of French onion dip adds a salty, cool element to the sandwich with a little added texture from the chunks of onion.