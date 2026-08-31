Skip The Mayo — Give Your Tomato Sandwich New Life With This Flavorful Spread
Is there anything that screams summer more than a tomato sandwich? The recipe (if you can call it that) couldn't be simpler: Just take two slices of your favorite bread, whether that's a classic white loaf or thick slices of a country boule, your preferred mayonnaise, and thick slices of vine-ripened tomato with a little freshly cracked salt and pepper on top and you've got the taste of the sunny season in a single bite.
While the tomato sandwich is already tasty as is, the easiest way to make your sammie more flavorful with a fresh twist is a snap. Swapping out regular mayo for French onion dip gives the humble tomato sandwich an instant upgrade. Adding a thick smear of French onion dip, which is made with sour cream and caramelized onions, gives the sandwich instant umami with the tang of the sour cream and the rich, sweet, and savory flavor of the onions. The layer of French onion dip adds a salty, cool element to the sandwich with a little added texture from the chunks of onion.
French onion dip packs a flavor punch in a tomato sandwich
Whether you have your own recipe for French onion dip or you buy a tub of the best French onion dip in stores, the taste boost to the tomato sandwich is the same. Swapping out mayo for another condiment is a great way to enhance the flavor of a tomato sandwich without altering the sandwich so much that it loses its classic elements. If you're not a fan of French onion dip, tomato sandwiches are 10 times more flavorful when you add something like garlic aioli, pimento spread, or herbed mayonnaise.
Naturally, side dishes are another great way to improve the tomato sandwich and make it a meal. Kettle-cut potato chips are a natural addition, as are a couple sour dill pickle spears, but you could make the argument for bread and butter pickles or sweet pickles, too, if you're a fan. Summer soups, like corn chowder, watermelon gazpacho, or carrot soup would also play well with the flavors in the French onion tomato sandwich. For some added crunch, a salad made with peppery arugula, a cucumber salad, or a three bean salad with a sweet vinaigrette would add delicious layers to the meal.