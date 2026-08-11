Tomato Sandwiches Are 10X More Flavorful When You Add This Southern Topping
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There's nothing more refreshing and delicious than a Southern-style tomato sandwich. All it takes is fresh slices of tomato, mayonnaise, and toasted bread — simple ingredients that, when paired together, become a classic delicacy. Whether you prefer your tomato sandwiches plain or with a sprinkle of salt, some fresh lettuce, or thick pieces of bacon to turn it into a BLT, there's one particular addition we love incorporating to make it 10 times more flavorful: pimento cheese.
Pimento cheese is a traditional Southern ingredient often used to dip chips, crackers, or eat as-is. It's essentially a soft, spreadable cheese made with mayonnaise, shredded cheddar cheese, and red pimento peppers, which add a sweetness and subtle heat. It's rich, creamy, and makes for the perfect spread for sandwiches. All you have to do is spread the pimento cheese on the toasted bread slices before adding your tomato. It makes the sandwich heartier, more vibrant, and the juicy tomato cuts through the sweet tang of the spread. A winning combo if you ask us.
Several recipes online can help you make your own pimento cheese. Most call for mixing sharp cheddar cheese shreds, red pimento peppers from a jar, mayonnaise or cream cheese, and spices like cayenne, onion and garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Or you can purchase pre-packaged varieties: Popular brands include Price's Original Pimento Cheese and Pawley's Island Palmetto Cheese, which has pieces of jalapeño, as well. Either way, it'll make for the perfect summertime sandwich.
How to upgrade these sandwiches even more
Pimento sandwiches are an iconic food sold at concession stands for The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. But you don't need to travel all that way to learn how to make a next-level pimento cheese sandwich. In fact, there are plenty of ways to elevate this meal even further from your own kitchen. One Redditor suggested turning it into a pimento grilled cheese sandwich by adding the cheese, tomato, bacon, and a jalapeño spread and then toasting it on a Blackstone griddle. You could also add slices of jalapeño for spice, onion for acidity, or deli meats like ham or turkey for some protein.
This iconic tomato cheese sandwich also pairs well with sides to make a full meal. Another Redditor mentioned eating it alongside a bowl of Brunswick stew — a Southern dish made with corn, lima beans, shredded beef, pork, or rabbit, and a tomato-based broth. To make it a more traditional sandwich lunch, you could enjoy it with some crispy potato chips, a side salad, or a large thirst-quenching glass of sweet iced tea on the side.