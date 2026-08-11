Tomato Sandwiches Are 10X More Flavorful When You Add This Southern Topping

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There's nothing more refreshing and delicious than a Southern-style tomato sandwich. All it takes is fresh slices of tomato, mayonnaise, and toasted bread — simple ingredients that, when paired together, become a classic delicacy. Whether you prefer your tomato sandwiches plain or with a sprinkle of salt, some fresh lettuce, or thick pieces of bacon to turn it into a BLT, there's one particular addition we love incorporating to make it 10 times more flavorful: pimento cheese.

Pimento cheese is a traditional Southern ingredient often used to dip chips, crackers, or eat as-is. It's essentially a soft, spreadable cheese made with mayonnaise, shredded cheddar cheese, and red pimento peppers, which add a sweetness and subtle heat. It's rich, creamy, and makes for the perfect spread for sandwiches. All you have to do is spread the pimento cheese on the toasted bread slices before adding your tomato. It makes the sandwich heartier, more vibrant, and the juicy tomato cuts through the sweet tang of the spread. A winning combo if you ask us.

Several recipes online can help you make your own pimento cheese. Most call for mixing sharp cheddar cheese shreds, red pimento peppers from a jar, mayonnaise or cream cheese, and spices like cayenne, onion and garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Or you can purchase pre-packaged varieties: Popular brands include Price's Original Pimento Cheese and Pawley's Island Palmetto Cheese, which has pieces of jalapeño, as well. Either way, it'll make for the perfect summertime sandwich.