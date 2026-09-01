Make Chick-Fil-A's Chicken And Waffles Sandwich More Filling With An Easy Protein Upgrade

For a limited time, Chick-Fil-A stores are changing up the breakfast game with the introduction of a new Chicken and Waffles breakfast sandwich. As the name implies, the breakfast sandwich features a "breakfast-sized" portion of fried chicken sandwiched between two maple-flavored waffles along with bacon and a honey butter spread, and with a serving of maple syrup on the side. But while all of these ingredients are completely suitable for breakfast, not everyone would immediately say that this is a breakfast sandwich. To get it closer to the norm — and make it a bit more filling — it's quite simple to add egg and cheese to the mix.

This breakfast sandwich is arriving at Chick-Fil-A stores across the country alongside a s'mores milkshake and larger chicken and waffles sandwich served outside of breakfast hours. These menu items will be available at participating restaurants until November 24, giving you plenty of time to try it as it is or with these protein-packed upgrades.

If ordering online, adding eggs and/or cheese is as simple as tabbing over to the toppings section while making your order and choosing what you'd like. For around $0.70 (depending on location), you can add egg to the sandwich. Or, for a couple of dimes more — again, depending on the store — egg whites are also an option. Another $0.30 or so lets you add a slice of cheese, completing the breakfast sandwich with a choice of American, Colby Jack, or pepper jack.