Make Chick-Fil-A's Chicken And Waffles Sandwich More Filling With An Easy Protein Upgrade
For a limited time, Chick-Fil-A stores are changing up the breakfast game with the introduction of a new Chicken and Waffles breakfast sandwich. As the name implies, the breakfast sandwich features a "breakfast-sized" portion of fried chicken sandwiched between two maple-flavored waffles along with bacon and a honey butter spread, and with a serving of maple syrup on the side. But while all of these ingredients are completely suitable for breakfast, not everyone would immediately say that this is a breakfast sandwich. To get it closer to the norm — and make it a bit more filling — it's quite simple to add egg and cheese to the mix.
This breakfast sandwich is arriving at Chick-Fil-A stores across the country alongside a s'mores milkshake and larger chicken and waffles sandwich served outside of breakfast hours. These menu items will be available at participating restaurants until November 24, giving you plenty of time to try it as it is or with these protein-packed upgrades.
If ordering online, adding eggs and/or cheese is as simple as tabbing over to the toppings section while making your order and choosing what you'd like. For around $0.70 (depending on location), you can add egg to the sandwich. Or, for a couple of dimes more — again, depending on the store — egg whites are also an option. Another $0.30 or so lets you add a slice of cheese, completing the breakfast sandwich with a choice of American, Colby Jack, or pepper jack.
How these upgrades affect the Chick-Fil-A Chicken and Waffles sandwich
With no changes made to the Chicken and Waffles Breakfast Sandwich, it measures in at 530 calories and 22 grams of protein. Adding an egg ups that to 590 calories with 27 grams of protein. If you choose egg whites instead, the totals are 560 calories and 28 grams of protein. The Colby Jack and pepper jack cheese each have 80 calories and contain five and four grams of protein, respectively. As for the American, you're looking at 50 calories and three grams of protein. So, to maximize the protein in this chicken and waffles sandwich, egg whites and Colby Jack bring things up to 640 calories and 33 grams of protein — not bad. Still not the Chick-Fil-A order with the most protein, but not bad.
Another option to alter the makeup of this breakfast sandwich and increase its protein levels is to swap out the bacon. Bacon and sausage are priced equally on the toppings menu, and despite the bacon being included in the sandwich, removing it does actually lower the price. So, a straight swap for sausage won't change the price of the sandwich at all, but brings it to 720 calories and 29 grams of protein. Repeat those high-protein choices from before, though, and this Chick-Fil-A breakfast menu item starts to get serious, with 830 calories and a whopping 40 grams of protein. A sandwich like that isn't just delicious — it's plenty of food and protein to keep you fueled up well into the day.