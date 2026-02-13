Order This At Chick-Fil-A For The Highest Protein Meal
Protein carries a lot of food-cred these days, and rightfully so. Regardless of where it tucks into meal plans, protein brings a host of health benefits for muscles, bones, body tissues, metabolism, and lots more. It may not be glamorous in its own right, but it certainly appears in plenty of tasty, creative meals — from everyday comfort foods to international specialty dishes, high-end meat and seafood recipes, and even your favorite fast-food offerings.
Chick-fil-A brings a lot to the table when it comes to protein, but one meal in particular provides the largest boost. It's called the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap and it harbors an impressive 42 grams of protein, landing it squarely on our Tasting Table list of the 20 best high-protein fast food items.
As a frame of reference, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for adults over age 18. In pounds instead of kilograms, that's 0.36 grams of protein per pound of weight. Though it's the general recommendation, it can vary based on things like age, gender, height, weight, pregnancy, and amount of daily activity. Using those calculations, my own protein needs land at 45 grams per day — meaning that one Cool Wrap nearly does the trick. Here's a look at what's in that power-packed wonder sandwich, plus a peek at its fellow protein partners on the Chick-fil-A menu.
A deeper dive into Chick-fil-A's protein-packed menu
So what exactly comprises a Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap? The Cool Wrap sandwich bypasses well-loved fried chicken in favor of slices of grilled chicken breast, paired with a lettuce mix and shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and wrapped in a flaxseed flour flatbread. It's made fresh daily and commonly dressed with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing, which could slightly alter the 42-gram protein count.
A big reason this wrap is so protein-forward is the chicken breast, though cheddar cheese and flaxseed do play important supporting roles. All in all, the Cool Wrap is nutritious choice for protein-pushing diets. If you'd like to pump up the protein count even more, consider ordering it with bacon, or adding your own fried egg, ground nuts, yogurt, or other compatible accompaniments.
The Cool Wrap does lead the protein parade at Chick-fil-A, but it's certainly not alone. Following close behind is a 12-count of breaded nuggets with 40 grams, plus three additional items with 30-plus grams: cobb salad with grilled nuggets, grilled chicken club sandwich, 12-count grilled nuggets, and a chicken hash-brown scrambled burrito with jalapeño salsa. Finally, a breakfast-menu "egg white grill" with chicken and American cheese clocks in with 27 grams of protein. For another look at protein counts when dining out, check out the highest protein meals at Panera.