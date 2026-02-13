Order This At Chick-Fil-A For The Highest Protein Meal

Protein carries a lot of food-cred these days, and rightfully so. Regardless of where it tucks into meal plans, protein brings a host of health benefits for muscles, bones, body tissues, metabolism, and lots more. It may not be glamorous in its own right, but it certainly appears in plenty of tasty, creative meals — from everyday comfort foods to international specialty dishes, high-end meat and seafood recipes, and even your favorite fast-food offerings.

Chick-fil-A brings a lot to the table when it comes to protein, but one meal in particular provides the largest boost. It's called the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap and it harbors an impressive 42 grams of protein, landing it squarely on our Tasting Table list of the 20 best high-protein fast food items.

As a frame of reference, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for adults over age 18. In pounds instead of kilograms, that's 0.36 grams of protein per pound of weight. Though it's the general recommendation, it can vary based on things like age, gender, height, weight, pregnancy, and amount of daily activity. Using those calculations, my own protein needs land at 45 grams per day — meaning that one Cool Wrap nearly does the trick. Here's a look at what's in that power-packed wonder sandwich, plus a peek at its fellow protein partners on the Chick-fil-A menu.