Here's The Highest Protein Meal You Can Order From Panera

Protein is an essential nutrient and a key component of a healthy, filling, and energy-sustaining diet. When it comes to figuring out what the "right" amount of protein is, everybody and their goals, metabolisms, and bodies are different. But, according to Mayo Health Clinic, adults should consume between 50-175 grams of protein depending on their size and diet. Of course, consult your doctor or nutritionist for a personalized recommendation of what a healthy daily protein intake would be.

Panera Bread offers many high-protein meals in its signature casual, comfortable, cafe atmosphere. If you're trying to incorporate more protein into your diet, Panera can be a great place to start. The popular chain offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that hit the marks for delicious, affordable, and nutritious (with limits, of course). Panera is also very forthcoming with the menu's nutritional info and all the details are available on the Panera website. There's lots of combinations of soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac and cheese that can help you hit your daily protein goal.