Why The Flames On Weber Summit Grills Get So Big

Gas grills are stealing the spotlight from traditional grills, not least because of how easy they are to get going. Most grills at lower price points use single-spark or continuous-spark ignition systems. In these, pressing a button triggers sparks next to the burner, which lights up when you turn the knob to release gas. The Snap-Jet technology that the Summit Series grills use is a flame-thrower ignition system, which is a more reliable system often found on higher-end grills.

When you push and turn the knob to the "start" position on a Weber Summit grill, two things happen. First, the igniter starts releasing sparks. Second, a small burner valve releases a burst of gas. "When this happens you'll see a bright flame shoot out just to the upper left of each burner which then lights the actual burner tube," the post on the Weber website says. "This can sometimes be alarming if you've had a gas grill that didn't use a Snap-Jet igniter system."

There's a reason this kind of ignition system is more reliable. In single-spark or continuous-spark ignition systems. the spark is exposed to flowing gas only on the section of the burner that's close to it. Once this part lights up, the flame spreads across the full burner. Since the flame-thrower system sends a burst of flame running alongside the full length of the burner, it dramatically increases the odds of lighting in one attempt.

However, because of the Flavorizer bars on Weber grills, it can sometimes be hard for new users to tell that the burners have been lit. This has led to confusion about the purpose of the big Snap-Jet flame.