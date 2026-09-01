Why The Flames On Weber Summit Grills Get So Big
Investing in a Weber is the culinary equivalent of buying an iPhone instead of an entry-level flip phone. Taking this same analogy forward, buying a Weber Summit Series Gas Grill is like shelling out for not just any old iPhone, but the latest, shiniest, most tricked-out model. While Weber has a number of gas grills that sell for under $500, the Summit Series are its top-of-the-line offerings, with 13 models priced between $3900 and $5300. Needless to say, one features on our list of the absolute best natural gas grills. Now imagine bringing one of these beauties home, only for your grill to unexpectedly start spitting fire every time you light it up.
Don't worry — that's not a sign of your investment going up in flames. Weber is the pioneer of modern backyard barbecuing and has been making grills for nearly seven decades. According to a post on the Weber website, one of the common complaints it receives on its helplines is from new customers trying out their Summit grills wondering why it "shoots out big flames." Weber then clarifies that the reason why the flames on the Weber Summit grills get so big is because of the proprietary technology it uses to light the burners. As software developers would say, it's a feature — specifically of Weber's Snap-Jet technology — not a bug.
How Weber's Snap-Jet ignition tech works
Gas grills are stealing the spotlight from traditional grills, not least because of how easy they are to get going. Most grills at lower price points use single-spark or continuous-spark ignition systems. In these, pressing a button triggers sparks next to the burner, which lights up when you turn the knob to release gas. The Snap-Jet technology that the Summit Series grills use is a flame-thrower ignition system, which is a more reliable system often found on higher-end grills.
When you push and turn the knob to the "start" position on a Weber Summit grill, two things happen. First, the igniter starts releasing sparks. Second, a small burner valve releases a burst of gas. "When this happens you'll see a bright flame shoot out just to the upper left of each burner which then lights the actual burner tube," the post on the Weber website says. "This can sometimes be alarming if you've had a gas grill that didn't use a Snap-Jet igniter system."
There's a reason this kind of ignition system is more reliable. In single-spark or continuous-spark ignition systems. the spark is exposed to flowing gas only on the section of the burner that's close to it. Once this part lights up, the flame spreads across the full burner. Since the flame-thrower system sends a burst of flame running alongside the full length of the burner, it dramatically increases the odds of lighting in one attempt.
However, because of the Flavorizer bars on Weber grills, it can sometimes be hard for new users to tell that the burners have been lit. This has led to confusion about the purpose of the big Snap-Jet flame.
How to make sure your gas grill has been lit
The burner tubes on Weber grills are concealed under Flavorizer bars — angled metal strips that deflect grease and marinade drippings away from the tubes to reduce flare-ups. The bars also vaporize these juices and circulate them back up to the food, a delightful little trick that gives meat unbelievable caramelization without a sear zone.
Because the burners are concealed, it can be hard for new users to tell that they have been lit. "Sometimes a new Summit owner might think that [their] burners are going out because they see the big Snap-Jet flame disappear once they turn the knob past the 'start' position, not realizing that the burner tube has actually been lit because of the Flavorizer bars that sit over them," the post says.
The best way to tell if your grill is lit is to try and peek through the Flavorizer bars and the grates from a safe distance. This method is easier at night, when the burner flames can be seen clearly. If you're not able to tell whether the burner is lit visually, wave your hands over the grill grates (at a safe distance). If it's lit, you should be able to feel the heat radiating off the grill.