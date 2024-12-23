The 12 Absolute Best Natural Gas Grills, According To Reviews

Grilling has become more than just a way to cook—it's now almost a cornerstone of American home and restaurant culture. According to consumer research by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association in 2023, 80% of U.S. homeowners also owned a grill. Most of these are fueled using propane or natural gas, although some foods still cook better on charcoal.

Advertisement

Overall, propane is deemed to be a safer grilling option to natural gas. Even so, the latter tends to be cheaper. A study by Oklahoma State University estimated that the cost of propane could dwarf that of natural gas by almost three times. There is also a sense of convenience that comes with natural gas, which is usually delivered directly into more than half of all American homes. For the most part, the main difference between natural gas grills and those that use propane is simply that: their source of energy. Propane grills rely on portable tanks, while natural gas grills are usually connected directly to a home's natural gas line.

We have curated a list of the absolute best natural gas grills using a combination of manufacturer specifications according to various user reviews. Our evaluation focused mostly on BTU capacity, total size of cooking area, durability, and just how user-friendly the features on the various grills are. BTU (British Thermal Unit) capacity is particularly a critical factor for grill performance, as it determines how much heat the grill can generate.

Advertisement