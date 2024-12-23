The 12 Absolute Best Natural Gas Grills, According To Reviews
Grilling has become more than just a way to cook—it's now almost a cornerstone of American home and restaurant culture. According to consumer research by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association in 2023, 80% of U.S. homeowners also owned a grill. Most of these are fueled using propane or natural gas, although some foods still cook better on charcoal.
Overall, propane is deemed to be a safer grilling option to natural gas. Even so, the latter tends to be cheaper. A study by Oklahoma State University estimated that the cost of propane could dwarf that of natural gas by almost three times. There is also a sense of convenience that comes with natural gas, which is usually delivered directly into more than half of all American homes. For the most part, the main difference between natural gas grills and those that use propane is simply that: their source of energy. Propane grills rely on portable tanks, while natural gas grills are usually connected directly to a home's natural gas line.
We have curated a list of the absolute best natural gas grills using a combination of manufacturer specifications according to various user reviews. Our evaluation focused mostly on BTU capacity, total size of cooking area, durability, and just how user-friendly the features on the various grills are. BTU (British Thermal Unit) capacity is particularly a critical factor for grill performance, as it determines how much heat the grill can generate.
Weber Genesis E-315
The Weber Genesis E-315 is one of the more popular natural gas grills, and we can see why. The unit offers the options of three or four burners, each delivering a powerful 13,000 BTUs. It features cast-iron grates that are dual-sided, which allows for optimal cooking depending on the texture of the food. Softer items like veggies or fish are better grilled on the flat surface, with tougher foods like steaks going on the harder, V-shaped side.
The Genesis E-315 is usually available in sleek black or stainless steel finishes. As we combed through various reviews, we discovered the secret sauce that seems to make this particular grill so beloved among users: its efficiency. Some of the features that grillers consistently highlight include the convenient side tables that add extra prep space, as well as an ideally placed temperature gauge. The grill also comes with peace of mind in the form of a 10-year warranty.
The Weber Genesis E-315 can be purchased from Amazon for $799.
Napoleon Prestige 500
Just like Weber, Napoleon is another brand that many grilling experts swear by. The Prestige 500 stands out as a favorite, both in terms of design and performance. A standard grill features four main burners providing a combined total of 48,000 BTUs, and a spacious 760 square inches of grilling area. This model also comes with a ceramic searing side burner and a rotisserie kit perfect for slow-cooking larger meats to perfection.
Visually, the Prestige 500 impresses with its stainless steel finish. For those looking for something even more stylish, the Phantom Prestige 500 edition adds the choice of a luxurious matte black design. The control knobs are illuminated by blue LED lights that switch to red when the burners are on for safety. One of the sturdy side shelves also folds down to accommodate tighter spaces.
Reviewers are particularly fond of the Prestige 500's side burner, many who laud its capacity to deliver intense heat that's perfect for searing food quickly and evenly. The rotisserie burner is also a hit in its own right. Users appear to really enjoy its efficiency in grilling foods such as kabobs and vegetables, as well as larger cuts of meat. One downside that was highlighted by several reviewers was an arduous and time-consuming assembly process, but most of them still agree that the grill is worth the effort for the quality it delivers.
The Napoleon Prestige 500 can be purchased from Amazon for $1,349.
Dyna-Glo Premier
If what you are looking for is a decent grilling experience at a budget-friendly price, then the Dyna-Glo Premier offers a great option. This three-burner grill delivers 12,000 BTUs per burner, totaling 36,000 BTUs of heating power. It also features 396 square inches of primary cooking space, 550 in total if you include the warming rack. As with other Dyna-Glo grills, the Premier is equipped with a trademarked technology known as EquiHeat, which enables it to heat up quickly and evenly when cooking. This means no hot or cold spots — just consistent temperatures across the entire cooking surface.
The grill's body is not stainless steel, which unfortunately makes it susceptible to the elements if you are planning to get your barbecue going outdoors. Thankfully, its freestanding design with caster wheels makes it a lot easier to move around when needed. The grill appears to really shine in the eyes of reviewers, mostly thanks to just how easy it is to set up and use. They consistently praise the intuitive ignition system—conveniently integrated with the control knobs — for effortless lighting.
What really makes the Premier a good choice is its value. Many users highlight how it offers a range of practical features at a lower price than other comparable models. While it may lack some of the premium materials in higher-end grills, its performance and affordability more than make up for it.
The Dyna-Glo Premier can be purchased from Amazon for $478.
DCS Series 9
From a budget option grill to one on the steeper edge of the cost spectrum ... The DCS Series 9 is a high-end, high performance grill that is designed for heavy duty barbecue work. The external build alone is testament to just what a unit it is, as it's made out of the same kind of grade 304 stainless steel used to make fasteners and commercial food processing equipment. The DCS series 9 has its own patented grease management system, which helps to manage flames and flare-ups while cooking and makes the cleaning process a lot easier.
The DCS Series 9 gas grill also comes with a rotisserie back burner, which produces an impressive 18,000 BTUs. The main burners on this are even more potent, burning at 25,000 BTUs. For gourmands who obsess over that natural smoky flavor in their BBQ, an independent smoker tray also allows for the use of charcoal. Those who have used the DCS Series 9 speak highly of the generously ample 630 square inches of cooking space, including an infrared burner that could be used to make other non-barbecue dishes. This burner can handle pots for cooking sauces, boiling vegetables, or preparing other sides. Effectively, it could help turn your grill into a full-service outdoor kitchen.
The DCS Series 9 can be purchased from Amazon for $8,299.
Napoleon Freestyle 365
The Napoleon Freestyle 365 is a good fit for those who simply want hassle-free grilling. One of the features highlighted by the manufacturer about this grill is its instant JETFIRE ignition system, which essentially sends a jet of flame to ignite each burner individually. Users love this dependable and efficient way to start cooking without delays. Similar claims are also made about how easy the grill is to clean, assemble, and use.
The three burners of the Napoleon Freestyle 365 carry 11,000 BTUs each. The cooking space above them totals to 365 square inches of grilling area. Another signature characteristic of this Napoleon grill is the ACCU-PROBE technology, which features a connected meat thermometer. This device can sync with the ACCU-PROBE 2.0 app on your smart device, allowing you to monitor the temperature of your food in real-time from your smart device. The Freestyle 365 also features rugged wheels to make it easier to move around. It also includes fun features like foldable sides and tool hangers, and even a bottle opener. A 10-year "bumper-to-bumper" warranty on the Freestyle 365 is also highlighted as one of its most attractive elements. The grill's temperature management tools have given credit as well for helping to produce the desired results in various foods.
The Napoleon Freestyle 365 can be purchased from Amazon for $549.
Stanbroil's Hygrill 40-Inch 5-Burner Natural Gas Grill
The Hygrill 40-Inch 5-Burner Natural Gas Grill by Stanbroil is widely appreciated as a bit of a powerhouse option. It is made out of strong and durable stainless steel, including what the manufacturer describes as a "weather-resistant lid." The five burners give off a massive 14,000 BTUs each, under a massive cooking area that spans 915 square inches. The grill is retailed in color options of black, silver or gray.
The 40-inch, five burner Hygrill is another that has earned a positive reputation for easy ignition and cleaning, as well as even distribution and retention of heat when cooking. The set-up stage is highlighted as being slightly challenging, but that is to be expected given the sheer size and complexity of the grill. Another downside to the 40-inch, five burner Hygrill is that it does not come with a freestanding option or foldable side shelves. Being a built-in option, it is important to ensure that it is connected from a location with direct access to your natural gas output, as well as a separate set-up for prep space.
The Hygrill 40-Inch 5-Burner Natural Gas Grill can be purchased from Amazon for $1,569.
Weber Summit S-470
It is not quite the DCS Series 9, but the Summit S-470 by Weber is by many standards a premium-level grill. This is reflected not just in a slightly lavish price, but in its features and functionality, as well feedback from enthused users. A total of 48,800 BTUs are produced from the four main burners per hour. To complement that, the appliance comes with a 12,000 BTU side burner and a 10,600 BTU sear burner.
A big rotisserie segment is mounted on the rear end, with a fold-away motor. All these add up to a total cooking area of 580 square inches, meaning it can accommodate a big cookout with friends and family or colleagues, or even just the preparation of a simple meal. This is one of the favored characteristics from reviewers. Plus, the Summit by Weber is American-made.
It also helps that these models are often already assembled before delivery. The smoker box features a metal compartment positioned above a dedicated burner. Burning damp pieces of wood chips underneath creates the smoke that is then infused into your food for that rich flavor. You can control the intensity of the smoke by adjusting the burner's knob. Some have questioned the grill's effectiveness in this regard, however, a rare complaint from users.
The Weber Summit S-470 can be purchased from Amazon for $2,199.99.
Char-Broil Signature TRU-Infrared
As the name suggests, the Char-Broil Signature TRU-Infrared natural gas grill is equipped with trademarked technology. The concept involves an emitter plate which takes in the infrared flames directly from the burner and spreads it well to the food on the grilling surface. The grill's heating power of 13,000 BTUs is good but perhaps not impressive, at least not in comparison to some of the others on this list.
The lid on the Char-Broil Signature TRU-Infrared is designed so you can look through a clear window at your meals as they cook when it is down. Among the favorite things about the grill by reviewers is the porcelain grates, which allow food to sear well without sticking. Another patented concept that is incorporated into the Char-Broil Signature TRU-Infrared is known as Amplifire, which is meant to help prevent flare-ups and retain fluids in the dishes being grilled. This, as well as the LED lighting on the control knobs is also another reason why this particular grill has been so well received in reviews.
The Char-Broil Signature TRU-Infrared can be purchased from Amazon for $1,027.35.
Napoleon Rogue 425
Like its two Napoleon cousins on this list, the Rogue 425 is a grill that is very well liked by experts and users alike. It also incorporates other universal automations from the manufacturer, including ACCU-PROBE for temperature, JETFIRE for ignition, and the porcelainized cast iron cooking grids. With three strong and equally powerful burners, it produces a total of 51,000 BTUs. An additional range side burner is useful for working on smaller dishes like corn and potatoes while the main ones sear on the grill. Juicy steaks with a hard crust can be prepared on the infrared sizzle zone sear station.
Extended shelves on the sides provide more room to work while grilling and they also fold in to make storage easier. 425 square inches of cooking area provide more than enough space to make a feast or a small meal. Similar to the Prestige 500, grillers speak glowingly of the Rogue 425's results. One user shared their excitement online as they awaited delivery of this grill. They later issued an update, saying: "I've used it 6 times now. The heat is so even and it provides a great cook."
The Napoleon Rogue 425 can be purchased from Amazon for $849.
Lion Grills L90000
Like many other grills, the Lion Grills L90000 has an exterior made out of the durable and resilient 304-grade stainless steel. The same is true for its cooking grates, but this model stands out a bit thanks to one unique feature. The L90000 also includes a cooking griddle which has a completely flat surface. This is especially good with breakfast dishes like eggs or bacon. The flat-top griddle could also be used to simply sear meats to taste differently or even just avoid the usual grill marks.
The 40-inch model has five main burners and produces 75,000 BTUs in total. Rotisserie cooking was also thoughtfully considered in design, as the grill comes with a suitable kit and an infrared burner on the rear end. The L90000 can be bought in either a built-in or freestanding option, but the reviews on this grill would appear to go beyond the quality to price and even customer service.
The Lions Grills L90000 can be purchased from Amazon for $2,340.
Mont Alpi Island
With the Mont Alpi Island, we have definitely saved the best (or at least the most luxurious) for last. It is by far the most powerful out of all other grills we have covered, with a heating power of 115,000 BTUs. The grill offers 990 square inches in terms of total cooking area, which also makes it the biggest option highlighted here.
At the same time, the MAi805-BEV boasts some unique additional features that qualify its high-end status. These include a refrigerator compartment as well as a beverage center attachment that also has a water sink and faucet. These features are unsurprisingly a big hit with the grilling connoisseurs who offered their reviews, as they really set the appliance apart. The exhaustive nature of options given by the Mont Alpi even saw one such user refer to it as "a complete kitchen."
The Mont Alpi Island can be purchased from Amazon for $6,149.
Methodology
In coming up with this compilation, we combed through a long list of natural gas grill brands and models and whittled it down to those that stood out based on several criteria. It is important to mention that some of the products highlighted above are not exclusively natural gas options, but every entry on the list has a conversion capability at the very least.
You will notice that we included a wide range of grills in terms of pricing. This is because we wanted to look at options across the spectrum and not limit the list to just one end. We covered a lot of practical information on all of the appliances, from heating power—measured in BTUs — to primary and secondary cooking area size, as well as simple usability feedback from reviews.
Finally, we highlighted the price of each grill as retailing on Amazon.