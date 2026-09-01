Does Costco Grind Meat Fresh In-House?
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Avid Costco shoppers and fans know that if there is one thing the retailer excels at, it is selling high-quality cuts of meat in bulk at a lower price per pound than most supermarkets, and ground beef is no exception. But does Costco grind its meat in-house? The answer is not as straightforward as you'd think. While all signs point to Costco grinding meat in its warehouses to make the most of trims and leftover cuts, it appears that this meat is mixed with beef sourced from its suppliers to create its signature ground beef.
According to a Costco employee who described the process on Reddit, Kirkland Signature Ground Beef is made in-house daily using a combination of trim from the day's meat cuts and a pre-ground beef product often referred to as a "beef tube" sourced from USDA-inspected facilities that supply Costco. When combined with the trim, the final product results in ground beef that aims to be 88% lean and 12% fat. Costco also offers pre-packaged alternatives, such as Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Beef, which contains an 85/15 lean-to-fat ratio.
Costco's standards are high regardless of when you buy your meat, but because of the way the company mixes its ground beef, some insider tips suggest there is a time of year where you may end up with beef that is a cut above the rest. Basically, it's buying right after major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, when there are more steaks in store that get added to the ground beef if they're not sold. If you're stocking up, this may be worth considering, as one of the biggest advantages of purchasing in bulk is being able to portion the meat at home and freeze it for three to four months.
What to do if you want custom-ground beef
So, is it possible to ask Costco to grind a fresh batch for you? Costco's policy on custom cutting and slicing meat means that there is very little chance the company will grind a fresh batch for you if you're looking, for example, for a specific lean-to-fat ratio.
Costco's cuts are sold pre-packaged and ready for purchase rather than prepared to order, but there is one notable exception when it comes to ground beef that makes approaching the counter worthwhile. The secret to getting cheaper ground beef at Costco is to ask for a 10-pound chub of ground beef, which is not typically available at the meat counter unless you are shopping at one of Costco's Business Centers. While the larger package can offer better value, it isn't necessarily practical for everyone. You would have to portion and freeze any beef you aren't using immediately, unless, of course, you are cooking for the entire neighborhood.
If you only need a small amount of ground beef and would prefer it to be freshly ground, you are better off buying from a local butcher who can custom-mix and grind the meat. However, that convenience may come with a steeper price tag. Costco's high-quality beef cuts are excellent value. If you're regularly looking for specific ground-meat blends, your best bet may be purchasing a home meat grinder like this CHEFFANO electric one on Amazon, which gives you far more versatility. Some Costco shoppers even claim they get more bang for their buck by becoming their own butcher.