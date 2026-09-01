Does Costco Grind Meat Fresh In-House?

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Avid Costco shoppers and fans know that if there is one thing the retailer excels at, it is selling high-quality cuts of meat in bulk at a lower price per pound than most supermarkets, and ground beef is no exception. But does Costco grind its meat in-house? The answer is not as straightforward as you'd think. While all signs point to Costco grinding meat in its warehouses to make the most of trims and leftover cuts, it appears that this meat is mixed with beef sourced from its suppliers to create its signature ground beef.

According to a Costco employee who described the process on Reddit, Kirkland Signature Ground Beef is made in-house daily using a combination of trim from the day's meat cuts and a pre-ground beef product often referred to as a "beef tube" sourced from USDA-inspected facilities that supply Costco. When combined with the trim, the final product results in ground beef that aims to be 88% lean and 12% fat. Costco also offers pre-packaged alternatives, such as Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Beef, which contains an 85/15 lean-to-fat ratio.

Costco's standards are high regardless of when you buy your meat, but because of the way the company mixes its ground beef, some insider tips suggest there is a time of year where you may end up with beef that is a cut above the rest. Basically, it's buying right after major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, when there are more steaks in store that get added to the ground beef if they're not sold. If you're stocking up, this may be worth considering, as one of the biggest advantages of purchasing in bulk is being able to portion the meat at home and freeze it for three to four months.