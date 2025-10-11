For The Best Costco Ground Beef, Buy It At This Time Of Year

Costco butchers may not custom-cut meat for you, but they will let you in on the little-known secret about the best time of year to buy ground beef from the wholesaler. If you think about it, there must be certain seasons during which there tends to be more unsold, high-quality steak that can then get ground up and sold. And indeed, there are!

One Reddit commenter wrote that an employee from the meat department once said that the best time to buy Costco ground beef is right after major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. It makes sense. Costco has to order enough steaks to make sure there's more than enough supply for holiday shoppers. But once the holidays are over, any leftover high-quality meat reportedly goes right into the grinder, meaning that's some fancy ground beef you're getting toward the end of the year.

An employee who makes burgers for Costco confirmed that this is the case. Writing on Reddit, "A couple days after Thanksgiving and Christmas when people stop buying rib roasts and they hit their sell-by date, we grind them first thing in the morning. Best burger we make."