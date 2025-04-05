Will Costco Butchers Cut Custom Meat For You?

When you have a vision in mind for a very specific meal, it can be difficult to think on the fly when things don't go according to plan. Like when you open the cabinet to make a batch of cookies only to find that you're out of chocolate chips or go to the grocery store for fresh ribs to make some juicy baby back ribs with a honey bourbon glaze only to find that it's unavailable in the size and thickness that you need. There's always a pack of ribs for a great price at your local Costco meat department, but will the butcher custom cut it for you?

The answer is typically no — Costco butchers will not custom cut the meat for you, even after you've purchased it. Many customers on Reddit shared their experiences with the Costco meat department, with one customer noting that they "asked [Costco butchers] about it once and they don't." A former employee replied to a different Reddit thread and said that "the rule is no custom cutting," especially when it comes to making the pre-cut slices of meat smaller or thinner.

This being said, a few customers have reported successfully asking for custom cuts at the Costco butcher counter, but one person explained that the price of the meat went up by $6 per pound. This doesn't necessarily look like a universal experience, but the resounding conclusion is that Costco butchers won't touch the meat once it's on the floor.