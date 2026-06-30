How Costco Shoppers Are Saving Big On Steaks By Becoming Their Own Butcher

Costco customers are usually known for their enthusiasm for the warehouse brand's affordable prices and bulk offerings. Over the past few months, customers of the membership-only warehouse retailer have been using a simple tip for serious savings on steak at Costco and sharing videos online of themselves buying enormous cuts of steak, which they then bring home and slice up themselves. Just look for a whole New York strip loin, also labeled as beef loin top loin whole, and they are sold in 13 to 15 pound sections, give-or-take.

You don't have to be a professional butcher to cut up a large portion of steak, but they key is to use a very sharp knife to slice through such a large cut of beef. Using a dull knife will not only be more difficult and likely leave your beef with ragged edges, but it's also more dangerous to use a dull knife. You can trim some of the fat cap off of the beef before slicing, but if you prefer a fattier steak, leave the fat cap as is and trim the fat off later if needed.

Another important aspect to keep in mind is the possible presence of bones in larger cuts of meat. Be sure you're purchasing the boneless versions of meat, rather than bone-in, as cutting through beef bones without a professional bone saw is nearly impossible.