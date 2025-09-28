The Tiny Step You're Probably Forgetting Before Storing Food In The Freezer

Freezing food is an incredible way to help reduce food waste as well as keep your kitchen well-stocked for the future with less worry about food spoilage. While there isn't much that can truly last forever as frozen, there are a plethora of foods that hold up well in the freezer, like raw meat and seafood. But no matter what type of food you're freezing, and no matter how long you intend to freeze it for, you need to be labeling your food before it goes into the freezer.

The best time to label your food is before freezing it. There are many reasons why you should be labeling your food before it goes in the freezer — first, for food safety and organizational purposes, as it's easy to forget exactly what that mystery bag with a bit of freezer burn contains and how long it's been in your freezer. Although you may plan to label foods after they've been tossed in the freezer in haste, chances are you'll forget to go back and label them. Second, because food doesn't last forever in the freezer, and keeping your bags labeled will help you to reduce food waste.

Writing directly only a freezer bag is substantially easier before it becomes coated in moisture from the freezer, which is why it's key to do this before storage. The easiest way to do this is to lay the bag flat before you add food to it, and use a permanent marker to write exactly what is in the bag and the day's date. This way, you can avoid writing sloppily on an uneven surface that's covering the food. You can also write on painter's tape and adhere it to the bag or whatever vessel you're freezing the food in.