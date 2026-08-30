How Long Do Owners Say KitchenAid Refrigerators Usually Last?

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From its iconic stand mixer and retro cookware to more recent forays into large appliances, KitchenAid is one of the most well-known and popular kitchenware brands in the U.S. If you're shopping for a new refrigerator and KitchenAid is on your shortlist, you'll be well aware that the price point pushes into premium territory. So, what exactly can you expect to get for this — will it outlast cheaper options or are you paying more for the brand name alone?

KitchenAid refrigerators have an industry reputation for lasting 14-17 years, but some customers report holding on to older models upwards of 20 years. One customer stated on the company website that they needed "to replace our 2002 counter depth KitchenAid (Yes, the old one lasted 24 years)." And another said, "It's a classic! I had a similar Kitchen Aid refrigerator from 10+ years ago. It is alive and well and running better than ever!" Whether you consider this longevity to be good value or not may depend on what you're paying, but keep in mind that the lifespan of refrigerators in general is an average 12 years.

Refrigerator lifespan usually refers to the time it takes for total failure of the appliance. In preceding years, you might need to take into account the cost of repairs or servicing. With a new KitchenAid refrigerator, you get just one year full warranty on parts and labor, and five years warranty for replacing specific parts in the sealed refrigeration system. Do research customer experiences based on the model you're looking at. In general, built-in refrigerators hold up better (but are significantly more expensive) as do simple top-freezer designs, while side-by-side fridges tend to fail more quickly due to more complex moving parts.