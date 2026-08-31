'90s Kids Will Forever Remember These Oddly Shaped Popsicles You'd Be Lucky To Find Nowadays

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There is nothing as sweet as revisiting a treat from your childhood. Not only do you get the taste and texture sensations you always loved, but you also conjure up all kinds of happy memories. That's why old-school snacks have been making a serious comeback. But what's one of the most fun and refreshing, especially on hot summer days? Well, they went by several different names: Bolis, "Freezies," Karate Pops, Fruti Flow, "jjoo jjoo bah" — the name depended entirely on the brand as well as your region and culture, but these were the tubed popsicles with cinched waists in the middle.

These segmented popsicles belong to the club of nostalgic snacks '90s kids long for today. Bolis are a Mexican iteration. There, ice pops on sticks are called paletas, while the slushier versions in bags are "bolis." Brands like Bolis Icesticks Helados use "bags" that are actually plastic tubes with the tapered center. Other versions, like the Korean jjoo jjoo bah, take that same shape and use a similar plastic container.

The idea is that the popsicle is actually soft and slushy enough (like a snow cone or Italian ice) to push up from the bottom through the plastic tube to eat. The cinched middle is actually how you open these ice pops: You simply snap them right in half and eat them through the new opening in each tube. This also helps when sharing if your friends. "You twist them in the middle to open it and you have two popsicles," explained one Reddit user.