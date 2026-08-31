'90s Kids Will Forever Remember These Oddly Shaped Popsicles You'd Be Lucky To Find Nowadays
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There is nothing as sweet as revisiting a treat from your childhood. Not only do you get the taste and texture sensations you always loved, but you also conjure up all kinds of happy memories. That's why old-school snacks have been making a serious comeback. But what's one of the most fun and refreshing, especially on hot summer days? Well, they went by several different names: Bolis, "Freezies," Karate Pops, Fruti Flow, "jjoo jjoo bah" — the name depended entirely on the brand as well as your region and culture, but these were the tubed popsicles with cinched waists in the middle.
These segmented popsicles belong to the club of nostalgic snacks '90s kids long for today. Bolis are a Mexican iteration. There, ice pops on sticks are called paletas, while the slushier versions in bags are "bolis." Brands like Bolis Icesticks Helados use "bags" that are actually plastic tubes with the tapered center. Other versions, like the Korean jjoo jjoo bah, take that same shape and use a similar plastic container.
The idea is that the popsicle is actually soft and slushy enough (like a snow cone or Italian ice) to push up from the bottom through the plastic tube to eat. The cinched middle is actually how you open these ice pops: You simply snap them right in half and eat them through the new opening in each tube. This also helps when sharing if your friends. "You twist them in the middle to open it and you have two popsicles," explained one Reddit user.
How to enjoy snap-in-the-middle popsicles today
These pops came in all different fruit flavors across several different brands. Some Redditors compare them to Otter Pops, another '90s classic slushie fruit pop you'd push up and suck out from a long, slim plastic bag. However, these cinched versions seem to be even more memorable for the total experience of eating them.
"[These were] massively popular in Canada in the '90s," says one Reddit user in a thread discussing the popsicles. "I can hear them snapping just looking at that picture." Another user added, "Yeah, super hard plastic, left a weird taste in the mouth. Loved the flavors, though." Across multiple Reddit threads and TikTok posts, folks have shared their nostalgic love for these pops growing up, especially because of that unforgettable snap.
If this is firing up your own nostalgia, we have good news. These "freezies" are among the classic '90s snacks you can still buy today. That's right, unlike the tragic fates of many discontinued snacks, versions of these are still around — you just have to know what to look for. Bolis Icesticks Helados can be found at Walmart, and Reddit users report finding them at H-Mart as "Chu Chu Bars," — it's worth noting that these versions are often milky or yogurt-based compared to the classic slushie iteration.
Additionally, you may instead find them under the "Karate Pops" label or at Walmart as Tampico Freezer Pops. Next time you're at your local supermarket, head to the freezer section. You may leave the aisle snapping into cold, fruity memories in no time.