KFC Vs Popeyes: Which Serves A Healthier Classic Chicken Sandwich?

Pitting fast food chains against one another in the so-called "chicken sandwich wars" hasn't let up since 2019. It seems nearly every major player has a chicken sandwich on its menu these days, though not all are of the same quality. Comparing the nutritional value of KFC and Popeyes' classic chicken sandwich varieties, you may be surprised to find that the Colonel's offering is the objectively healthier version.

On the surface, both classic chicken sandwiches appear to have fairly similar ingredients between a bun, breaded chicken patty, pickle slices, and mayonnaise. Notably, KFC is known to sell a slightly cheaper spicy chicken sandwich than Popeyes, though pricing will vary based on your specific location. That goes for both the spicy and the classic varieties. As far as nutritional value is concerned, KFC's classic chicken sandwich wins out over its Louisiana-inspired counterpart.

A single Popeye's chicken sandwich contains 700 calories, while a KFC contains only 650. Likewise, a Popeyes sandwich has a total fat content of 42 grams compared to KFC's 35 grams. Regarding saturated fat, Popeyes' classic chicken contains 14 grams as well as 1.5 grams of trans fat, while KFC's sandwich boasts only 4.5 grams of saturated fat and no trans fat. Both chicken sandwiches contain 90 milligrams of cholesterol, but Popeyes' offering sports a whopping 1,440 milligrams of sodium compared to KFC's slightly more modest 1,260 milligrams. The only value for which Popeyes is superior is dietary fiber at twice the amount of KFC's single gram.