What $20 Will Get You At KFC Vs Popeyes

When it comes to smaller offerings like popcorn chicken, wings, or tenders, competition between the two chains gets more interesting. KFC's Build-a-Bucket or Tender Combo meal are the best ways to eat KFC's tenders in an economical way; the former offers eight tenders, four sides, and four dipping sauces and should cost $20.99. The latter combines five tenders with a drink, a side and a biscuit and will cost $16.99. At Popeye's, a large three-piece tender combo with two sides, a drink and a biscuit will run you $17.99. Popeye's doesn't offer nuggets on their regular menu as KFC does, though they do offer chicken wings; a six piece wing (bone-in or boneless) meal is $14.49 with two sides and a drink.

If you'd like to simply buy a few individual pieces at each location, wings cost $3.49 at KFC and are the absolute cheapest item on the fast food chain's menu. Individual thighs and drumsticks go for $4.19 each and breasts cost 4.69. At Popeye's, individual pieces are not sold, though you can utilize the chain's $5 faves menu and buy three pieces of chicken for $5.

Which chain sells the cheapest Spicy Chicken Sandwich? A chicken sandwich at Popeye's costs $5.49 before adding a drink or side, which will cost you $10.99; adding an extra side to that will add three dollars more. At KFC, a sandwich is $6.69, while the smaller Snackers are only $2.99; $3.30 more will get you an extra side and a drink. The conclusion? KFC will definitely stretch your $20 budget further, unless you're dead-set on getting a sandwich.