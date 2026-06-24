KFC Vs Popeyes: Which Chicken Chain Offers The Cheapest Spicy Chicken Sandwiches?
It may not be the height of the chicken sandwich wars anymore, but spicy chicken sandwiches remain one of the most popular items at fast food chains. Burger chains like McDonald's and Wendy's have been adding or upgrading spicy chicken sandwich options in the last few years to keep up with the rise of chicken as the country's go-to fast food protein of choice. Even the tender-focused Raising Cane's felt the need to transform its signature item into a sandwich. But KFC and Popeyes remain two of the biggest fried chicken chains in the United States, with both offering remarkably similar fried chicken sandwiches. So if you're deciding between the two, which chain offers the better deal?
To find out, we compared prices at nearby KFC and Popeyes locations across three states that represented different parts of the country and had relatively average fast food prices: Florida, Indiana, and Idaho. Then, we calculated the average price of the spicy chicken sandwich at each chain.
While prices vary by region and location, KFC came in slightly cheaper than Popeyes. Across the locations we checked, KFC's spicy chicken sandwich averaged $5.12, while Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwich averaged $5.65. At that price difference, the choice is going to come down more to which chain's sandwich you prefer. The two are almost identical in size, meaning the value is relatively the same, and the KFC sandwich is basically a copycat of the original Popeyes one, with a crispy fried chicken patty, spicy sauce, and pickles. The price of a combo is better at KFC, however, making it the better choice if you're looking for a full meal with your sandwich.
KFC offers a more affordable combo meal
While KFC's spicy chicken sandwich is only slightly cheaper than Popeyes', the gap becomes more noticeable when you look beyond the sandwich itself. At the locations we checked, Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwich combo meal averaged $10.49, while KFC's combo meal averaged $8.96.
If you're looking for something even more affordable, KFC also offers smaller Spicy Snacker sandwiches, which are essentially half-sized versions of the chain's spicy chicken sandwich and cost just $2.99. Customers can also order a Snack Combo, which features two Spicy Snacker sandwiches, a side, and a drink. The combo is priced at an average of $8.69, making it slightly cheaper than KFC's standard spicy chicken sandwich combo.
KFC was also the more affordable option when it came to larger bundles that include the spicy chicken sandwich. Popeyes' only larger meal option at the moment is the Build Your Own Bundle Deal, which allows customers to pick up to three mains, including the chicken sandwich, and two sides. It averaged $21.66 at the locations we evaluated.
KFC offers two-person dinner combos that come with a similar amount of food. The chain's Meal for Two comes with two chicken sandwiches, two of KFC's popular sides, and two drinks, along with either 10-piece nuggets or 4-piece chicken tenders. While the version with nuggets was slightly more expensive than Popeyes at $21.99, the tenders option averaged just $17. Plus, both KFC meals include drinks, while Popeyes' bundle does not — making KFC the better value overall.