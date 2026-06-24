KFC Vs Popeyes: Which Chicken Chain Offers The Cheapest Spicy Chicken Sandwiches?

It may not be the height of the chicken sandwich wars anymore, but spicy chicken sandwiches remain one of the most popular items at fast food chains. Burger chains like McDonald's and Wendy's have been adding or upgrading spicy chicken sandwich options in the last few years to keep up with the rise of chicken as the country's go-to fast food protein of choice. Even the tender-focused Raising Cane's felt the need to transform its signature item into a sandwich. But KFC and Popeyes remain two of the biggest fried chicken chains in the United States, with both offering remarkably similar fried chicken sandwiches. So if you're deciding between the two, which chain offers the better deal?

To find out, we compared prices at nearby KFC and Popeyes locations across three states that represented different parts of the country and had relatively average fast food prices: Florida, Indiana, and Idaho. Then, we calculated the average price of the spicy chicken sandwich at each chain.

While prices vary by region and location, KFC came in slightly cheaper than Popeyes. Across the locations we checked, KFC's spicy chicken sandwich averaged $5.12, while Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwich averaged $5.65. At that price difference, the choice is going to come down more to which chain's sandwich you prefer. The two are almost identical in size, meaning the value is relatively the same, and the KFC sandwich is basically a copycat of the original Popeyes one, with a crispy fried chicken patty, spicy sauce, and pickles. The price of a combo is better at KFC, however, making it the better choice if you're looking for a full meal with your sandwich.