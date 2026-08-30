15 Cheap Red Wines That Make Great Alternatives To Expensive Bottles

A good bottle of red wine for an ordinary weeknight or special occasion doesn't have to break the bank. Sure, some moments call for a splurge, but you can enjoy delicious wines at far more modest prices. Sometimes this means reaching for bottles from regions you have yet to discover or choosing from a reputable producer's basic line. If you don't know where to start and want to avoid ending up with an inexpensive bottle that tastes cheap, this selection of affordable red wines is just what you need.

To come up with this list, I've put my experience as a Certified Specialist of Wine, WSET Level 3 holder, and wine writer to use. I've included a variety of red wine styles from around the world, ensuring that something on this list will satisfy your needs. Red wine production often involves oak barrels and longer maturation periods, meaning it can be easier to find a good, cheap bottle of white wine than red. Nevertheless, with these options you won't feel like you're missing out on great wines at excellent prices. Read on for the cheap red wines you'll want to stock up on for a delightful tasting experience without the sticker shock.