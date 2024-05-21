Why It Is Easier To Find A Good, Cheap Bottle Of White Wine Than Red

There are times when splurging on a bottle of wine is justified. But, for occasions that aren't celebratory, sticking with something cost-effective is more than acceptable. In the pursuit of finding an affordable yet great bottle of wine, however, you might have noticed something peculiar — white wines tend to be less expensive. Whether you're perusing the selections at a supermarket or a specialty wine shop, it's almost always easier to find a good bottle of white wine for cheaper than a red. The question is — why?

Numerous factors can impact the final cost of wine. While managing a vineyard can significantly contribute to the cost, it's ultimately the techniques employed during winemaking that account for the biggest difference in red versus white wine – especially concerning price point. Despite the fact that both are made in a similar way, producing white wine is often a much shorter process than that of producing red wine, which, instead, involves a lengthier series of steps. Thus, the price can take a toll.

Since many white wines tend to be made in a fresh and ready-to-drink style, they also don't spend much (if any) time in oak, nor do they undergo long periods of time developing in a cellar. In the absence of these time-consuming and labor-intensive practices, white wines can be more favorably priced because they free up equipment and space at the winery, unlike most reds. Of course, the efficiency associated with white winemaking doesn't mean inferior quality by any stretch.