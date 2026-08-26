Not Apple Or Pumpkin — A Sam's Club Fan-Favorite Pie Returns For Under $10
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Sam's Club is celebrating the end of summer and the beginning of fall by bringing back its popular 10-inch Member's Mark Cherry Lattice Pie. The store has been selling similar pies since at least 2020. Made with fresh, ripe cherries, sugar, and lemon, it's listed on the Sam's Club website at $9.98 and provides eight servings — so there's plenty to go around if you pick one up for a Labor Day get-together or a family dinner
"My #1 favorite pie crust anywhere," said one reviewer of the pie. "The crust was perfect and just the right amount of cherries to sauce in the filling," said another. On Facebook, when someone asked if the cherry pie was any good, the post received nearly 100 replies with commenters recommending it. "If you like cherry pie, you would be hard pressed to find a better one," said one reviewer on Instagram.
Based on reviews, it looks like the cherry pie is right alongside the Honeycrisp Lattice Pie from Sam's Club as a certified fan favorite. The pie was spotted at one Sam's Club location, but availability varies by store, and some locations already list it as out of stock. Sam's Club also notes that price may vary by location.
What sets Sam's Club cherry pie apart
Sam's Club's bakery has helped set the store apart from Costco, and its Cherry Lattice Pie is a good example of why. Part of the pie's appeal is its appearance. The lattice top with the cherry filling peeking through has that nostalgic look and feel that makes you think of homemade pies at family gatherings and potluck dinners. Many pies, especially store-bought ones, have a more generic, manufactured appearance that isn't as appealing.
One of the biggest draws for Sam's Club's pie is the price. A Facebook poster who had not tried the pie yet said $9.96 for a 10-inch pie "seems like a bargain." One Sam's Club reviewer called the pie a "great deal" at about $10, pointing out that two pounds of cherries would cost nearly as much on their own. "This is the best commercial pie I've ever tasted," another Sam's Club reviewer said, also noting the amount of cherries in the pie.
If you've experienced a cherry pie that skimped on the fruit, you know why so many customers keep pointing it out. However, the overall size of the pie gives it an edge over other store-bought cherry pies too. Pies from Walmart or Kroger are much smaller, and those that are about the same size often cost more. If you're looking to see what people are raving about, remember the Cherry Lattice Pie is only available seasonally and won't be available much longer.