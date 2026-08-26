Not Apple Or Pumpkin — A Sam's Club Fan-Favorite Pie Returns For Under $10

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Sam's Club is celebrating the end of summer and the beginning of fall by bringing back its popular 10-inch Member's Mark Cherry Lattice Pie. The store has been selling similar pies since at least 2020. Made with fresh, ripe cherries, sugar, and lemon, it's listed on the Sam's Club website at $9.98 and provides eight servings — so there's plenty to go around if you pick one up for a Labor Day get-together or a family dinner

"My #1 favorite pie crust anywhere," said one reviewer of the pie. "The crust was perfect and just the right amount of cherries to sauce in the filling," said another. On Facebook, when someone asked if the cherry pie was any good, the post received nearly 100 replies with commenters recommending it. "If you like cherry pie, you would be hard pressed to find a better one," said one reviewer on Instagram.

Based on reviews, it looks like the cherry pie is right alongside the Honeycrisp Lattice Pie from Sam's Club as a certified fan favorite. The pie was spotted at one Sam's Club location, but availability varies by store, and some locations already list it as out of stock. Sam's Club also notes that price may vary by location.