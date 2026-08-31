Skip The Traditional Arby's Beef And Cheddar Sandwich With One Simple Substitution

Thinly sliced beef, melty cheddar cheese, and a fluffy onion roll — that's what you can expect when you order the most popular menu item at Arby's. The fast-food chain has been slinging this iconic sandwich for decades, and we think Arby's roast beef is desperately underrated. Just like every other fast-food joint, there are ordering tips you can try at Arby's to make even the simplest orders extraordinary. One of those? Swapping beef for turkey in the Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich.

Fortunately, Arby's has a Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich on its menu, complete with fresh lettuce and tomato, crispy bacon, thinly sliced turkey and a slice of cheese. Since turkey is already on hand, you can always ask to substitute it when you order a Beef N' Cheddar at the drive-thru. It's fewer calories than the original beef, tastes great with cheese sauce, and contains less meaty flavor if beef's not your thing.

The only downside? It's difficult to order online. There is no option to switch out the beef for turkey when you select the Beef N' Cheddar sandwich. One workaround is ordering the Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich without all the extra toppings, ordering cheese sauce and red ranch on the side, and then requesting an onion bun on the side as well. Assembly will be up to you from there. It'll cost a little more than the aforementioned meat swap — but if cravings call, it's worth it.