Store-Bought Chocolate Cream Pies Taste Homemade With This Canned Topping

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There's no better way to streamline your sweet indulgences than with a store-bought pie, particularly a chocolate cream pie. Upgrade your favorite type with a simple canned topping plucked from your pantry. A simple spoonful of canned cherries or cherry pie fruit filling will effortlessly elevate any chocolate cream pie.

With tastes reminiscent of a black forest cream pie, this canned topping will help make your store-bought confection taste homemade. Though cherries aren't the only canned topping you can use, they are certainly an ideal choice for a familiar flavor pairing. Given that chocolate cream pies tend to be on the sweeter side, the tart and tangy cherries also provide a pleasant counter to balance this richness.

Take Marie Callender's Chocolate Satin Pie, for example. This is the frozen Marie Callender's pie you should absolutely add to your shopping cart, as it was mentioned in Tasting Table's assessment of different varieties from the brand. Topping this with canned cherries would improve upon an already great treat to make it even more delicious. What's more? You can get creative with other complementary fruits and luscious canned toppings for any and all store-bought chocolate cream pies.