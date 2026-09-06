Store-Bought Chocolate Cream Pies Taste Homemade With This Canned Topping
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There's no better way to streamline your sweet indulgences than with a store-bought pie, particularly a chocolate cream pie. Upgrade your favorite type with a simple canned topping plucked from your pantry. A simple spoonful of canned cherries or cherry pie fruit filling will effortlessly elevate any chocolate cream pie.
With tastes reminiscent of a black forest cream pie, this canned topping will help make your store-bought confection taste homemade. Though cherries aren't the only canned topping you can use, they are certainly an ideal choice for a familiar flavor pairing. Given that chocolate cream pies tend to be on the sweeter side, the tart and tangy cherries also provide a pleasant counter to balance this richness.
Take Marie Callender's Chocolate Satin Pie, for example. This is the frozen Marie Callender's pie you should absolutely add to your shopping cart, as it was mentioned in Tasting Table's assessment of different varieties from the brand. Topping this with canned cherries would improve upon an already great treat to make it even more delicious. What's more? You can get creative with other complementary fruits and luscious canned toppings for any and all store-bought chocolate cream pies.
Adding canned cherries to your chocolate cream pie
Use your favorite brand of store-bought cherry pie filling for this topping or prepare your own canned cherries at home. It's easy to incorporate canned cherries into your store-bought pie by simply adding them on top of the freshly warmed dessert, but you don't have to limit yourself. Try warming up the cherries first for a more luxurious texture. Serve your chocolate cream pie and canned cherry topping alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy all of the melty goodness. Or, lean into the fruit flavors with a scoop of cherry ice cream.
You can also try other canned fruits either in place of or along with your cherries. Pineapple and cherries would pair well together atop a chocolate cream pie for a zingy and tropical-inspired treat. Similarly, a canned topping of strawberries for your chocolate cream pie would give it a chocolate-covered strawberry flavor.
Slice and accent individual portions of pie with a sprinkle of cinnamon or chocolate shavings over the canned fruit topping. Serve this with a hot coffee or espresso-based beverage for another complementary pairing. As always, treats like a store-bought chocolate cream pie are better when shared with friends and fellow chocolate-lovers.