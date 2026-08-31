Costco Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Giant Sells The Cheaper Ribeye Steak?
With beef prices at an all-time high, seeking steaks for a reasonable value can drive comparison shopping. Two grocery giants, Costco and Walmart, each offer ribeye steaks among a variety of other cuts. Looking specifically at the boneless options and comparing the price per pound, it appears that Walmart's Choice ribeye steak is cheaper than Costco's, but its Prime is generally more expensive.
By the numbers, Walmart's Choice Angus Beef ribeye steaks average less than $15 per pound, while Costco's Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Steak is generally just a little over $17 per pound, depending on your location. For Prime ribeye steaks, Walmart's costs around $23 per pound and Costco's tend to be under $22 per pound, but exceed $25 in some locations. Walmart also boasts Wagyu beef products, which include ribeyes, the the steak that customers love splurging on. Notably, these cost close to $40 per pound, where available.
While Costco is known for its bulk quantities and low prices, the major problem with its ribeye steaks, according to customers, is a lack of quality. Many have cited issues with the taste and texture of these ribeye steaks. One Costco shopper on Reddit points out, "Some folks don't like that they are blade tenderized." This describes a process by which meat is made tender by running it through a machine which pierces the beef repeatedly and can, in some cases, pose a food safety risk. Still, some Costco devotees swear by its steaks. One Redditor says, "Costco steaks are 100% better than the ones I see at my local Kroger."
How to know which steak if a better offer
Determining which grocery store has the cheaper ribeye steak is more than simply a matter of cost. It's also important to consider the grade of steak you're looking to buy as well as how many steaks you need. Costco's bulk quantities of ribeye steaks are a valuable purchase if you're cooking for a lot of people or intend to freeze and save the steaks for later use. Whereas Walmart's cheaper options are typically offered in single servings or packages of two to three steaks, Costco's packages may contain four or more steaks.
Quality and reliability must also be taken into account. With some customers complaining about Costco's ribeye steaks and calling the meat's quality into question, Walmart's under-$20 ribeye has received a wealth of rave reviews. Replying to a user-provided picture of a ribeye steak purchased at Walmart, one Redditor says, "That looks very solid, for a good price, and it's trimmed very well so you're not spending a large chunk on a hunk of fat. This is a score every day." Another user mentions, "Can also confirm, Walmart steak is great. If it's ever bad it's because I messed up." For those interested in trying a cheaper ribeye that will still satisfy, consider picking up a Choice or Prime offering from Walmart.