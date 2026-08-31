Costco Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Giant Sells The Cheaper Ribeye Steak?

With beef prices at an all-time high, seeking steaks for a reasonable value can drive comparison shopping. Two grocery giants, Costco and Walmart, each offer ribeye steaks among a variety of other cuts. Looking specifically at the boneless options and comparing the price per pound, it appears that Walmart's Choice ribeye steak is cheaper than Costco's, but its Prime is generally more expensive.

By the numbers, Walmart's Choice Angus Beef ribeye steaks average less than $15 per pound, while Costco's Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Steak is generally just a little over $17 per pound, depending on your location. For Prime ribeye steaks, Walmart's costs around $23 per pound and Costco's tend to be under $22 per pound, but exceed $25 in some locations. Walmart also boasts Wagyu beef products, which include ribeyes, the the steak that customers love splurging on. Notably, these cost close to $40 per pound, where available.

While Costco is known for its bulk quantities and low prices, the major problem with its ribeye steaks, according to customers, is a lack of quality. Many have cited issues with the taste and texture of these ribeye steaks. One Costco shopper on Reddit points out, "Some folks don't like that they are blade tenderized." This describes a process by which meat is made tender by running it through a machine which pierces the beef repeatedly and can, in some cases, pose a food safety risk. Still, some Costco devotees swear by its steaks. One Redditor says, "Costco steaks are 100% better than the ones I see at my local Kroger."