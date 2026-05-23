The Walmart Under-$20 Ribeye So Tasty One Customer's Eaten 240 Of Them

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There is a certain amount of personal preference that plays into determining your ideal steak. For some, the lean tenderness of a filet mignon is the best choice; for others, the rich beefy flavor and moderate marbling of the New York strip is top; but the most popular cut of steak overall is the juicy, richly marbled ribeye. Were it not for the often exorbitant prices that are charged for this cut, there are many who might eat one every couple of days. As it turns out, Walmart may have created exactly this scenario for at least one customer — one that we know of for sure — by keeping the price of its USDA Choice ribeyes reasonable.

The per-pound cost on these steaks is only around $15, a bill low enough to encourage a certain individual by the name of Peter not only to eat at least 240 of these steaks over the past couple of years, but also to take to the review page on Walmart and share the good word. "I eat roughly 10 of these a month and have been doing so for over two years," Peter says. "I pick out the fattiest steaks and they are ALWAYS good..... and occasionally they are OFF-DA-HOOK-GREAT!"

It may not be quite the same feat as eating 35,000 Big Macs, but the commitment is still impressive. At an average weight of 1.25 pounds each, that's a solid 150 pounds of ribeye a year — almost three times the amount of total beef the average American eats per year.