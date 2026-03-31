After Eating Over 35,000 Big Macs, How Much Has This McDonald's Superfan Spent On Burgers?

For over 50 years now, Don Gorske has dedicated, by his own estimates, upwards of 90% of his diet to McDonald's Big Mac. He first sampled the burger back in 1972, and while he couldn't have possibly understood back then exactly how large a part of his life the burger would become, it was immediately clear to him that his relationship with the Big Mac would be special. Hamburgers were his favorite food, and the Big Mac was the best burger he'd ever tasted, so he set about eating Big Macs every day.

In the beginning, he says, he was eating as many as nine Big Macs each day, though over the years that number tapered out to an average of about two. Over the ensuing decades, Gorske kept careful track of his consumption, not only making a tally, but also keeping both the receipts and the cardboard cartons in which Big Macs are served. As of March of 2025, he reached 35,000 Big Macs consumed, a Guinness World Record that is likely to stand for a long, long time — if not forever.

For most of us, the idea of adding up all of our food expenses over the past 50 years would be an impossible headache. But with Gorske's commitment to a single food item (and to tracking exactly how many he's had) we can easily determine a rough figure of how much money he has spent on the McDonald's Big Mac over the years.