'Absolutely Delectable' — The Walmart Steak Customers Love Splurging On
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Walmart's sizable selection makes it one of the many popular chain grocery stores for meat. While the steaks from this store aren't always anything special, one of its Marketside brand varieties is getting a lot of love from shoppers. Rave reviews from customers claim Walmart's Wagyu is a can't-miss meat.
These steaks are certified Wagyu and, as one Reddit user points out, "They may not be Japanese A5 Wagyu, but for the price, that marbling is amazing!" Of course, when it comes to the role marbling plays in terms of flavor and tenderness, the fat on your steak is more important than you realize.
The Wagyu cuts offered by Walmart include ribeye and New York strip steaks as well as ground beef and burgers, all for a hefty price. While pricing will vary by location, some steaks can retail close to $40 per pound, making a Marketside Wagyu ribeye quite the splurge. Per a positive customer review on the product page for Walmart's Wagyu New York strip, "This steak is absolutely delectable. For the price, you can't beat it." More fans across the internet have chimed in to show favor for these flavorful steaks.
Why fans love Walmart's Wagyu
Walmart customers have professed their love for these Wagyu steaks across social media. One Reddit user states, "I've had a few of their 'Wagyu' ribeyes and they've all been delicious." Another commenter enthuses, "I can confirm they are quite good. A little thin, but super tender and good flavor."
Of course, there are those who complain about the pricing, implying that the steaks are yet another example of the chain's notoriously overpriced meat products. One Redditor points out, "They look like great steaks, but they're pretty overpriced for what is essentially Prime." Elsewhere on Reddit, a user shares, "I had it once. It was alright. Didn't feel like the price was entirely justified. Honestly, their prime selection is way better at times and is a few dollars cheaper and is a thicker cut."
Though they cost a bit more, customers generally appreciate the value and quality of the meat. If you've never tried Wagyu beef and are curious about the difference in taste and texture, this is a reasonable entry point. Given the marbling on both the ribeye and New York strip steaks, a simple pan sear should be an ideal method of preparation, keeping seasonings simplified to salt, pepper, and a little elder to allow the natural flavors of the steaks to shine through. The next time you're browsing Walmart's Marketside meats, consider treating yourself to a Wagyu steak.