'Absolutely Delectable' — The Walmart Steak Customers Love Splurging On

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Walmart's sizable selection makes it one of the many popular chain grocery stores for meat. While the steaks from this store aren't always anything special, one of its Marketside brand varieties is getting a lot of love from shoppers. Rave reviews from customers claim Walmart's Wagyu is a can't-miss meat.

These steaks are certified Wagyu and, as one Reddit user points out, "They may not be Japanese A5 Wagyu, but for the price, that marbling is amazing!" Of course, when it comes to the role marbling plays in terms of flavor and tenderness, the fat on your steak is more important than you realize.

The Wagyu cuts offered by Walmart include ribeye and New York strip steaks as well as ground beef and burgers, all for a hefty price. While pricing will vary by location, some steaks can retail close to $40 per pound, making a Marketside Wagyu ribeye quite the splurge. Per a positive customer review on the product page for Walmart's Wagyu New York strip, "This steak is absolutely delectable. For the price, you can't beat it." More fans across the internet have chimed in to show favor for these flavorful steaks.