Don't Overlook The Fish Sandwiches At This Old-School Fast Food Chain

When it comes to fast food fish sandwiches, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is usually the first that comes to mind. Other chains have popular options too, like Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich or the Big Fish from Burger King, and each has its own flair. Some use Alaskan pollock, while others use cod, and you can even find walleye at Culver's seasonally. There are over a dozen fast food fish sandwiches on the market, but one you may have overlooked comes from a chain that's been around since 1969. Captain D's has a fish sandwich that has won over a lot of fans.

Captain D's Giant Fish Sandwich features two breaded Alaskan pollock filets on a bun with tartar sauce and lettuce. It's not overly complicated, but it doesn't need to be. When Tasting Table ranked 10 fast food fish sandwiches we didn't get a chance to try Captain D's, but the Giant Fish Sandwich did make the list of 11 chain restaurants that serve high-quality fish sandwiches.

A food reviewer on Reddit said "Captain D's was the best fish sandwich in my entire series." They added, "The fish was so crunchy, the bun was great and that sandwich was MASSIVE." Another Reddit reviewer placed Captain D's ahead of 15 other fish sandwiches they'd tried. "Hot and fresh and the best so far. Simple classic," they said. Much like the often overlooked Captain D's fried chicken, the Giant Fish Sandwich has some dedicated supporters.