Don't Overlook The Fish Sandwiches At This Old-School Fast Food Chain
When it comes to fast food fish sandwiches, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is usually the first that comes to mind. Other chains have popular options too, like Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich or the Big Fish from Burger King, and each has its own flair. Some use Alaskan pollock, while others use cod, and you can even find walleye at Culver's seasonally. There are over a dozen fast food fish sandwiches on the market, but one you may have overlooked comes from a chain that's been around since 1969. Captain D's has a fish sandwich that has won over a lot of fans.
Captain D's Giant Fish Sandwich features two breaded Alaskan pollock filets on a bun with tartar sauce and lettuce. It's not overly complicated, but it doesn't need to be. When Tasting Table ranked 10 fast food fish sandwiches we didn't get a chance to try Captain D's, but the Giant Fish Sandwich did make the list of 11 chain restaurants that serve high-quality fish sandwiches.
A food reviewer on Reddit said "Captain D's was the best fish sandwich in my entire series." They added, "The fish was so crunchy, the bun was great and that sandwich was MASSIVE." Another Reddit reviewer placed Captain D's ahead of 15 other fish sandwiches they'd tried. "Hot and fresh and the best so far. Simple classic," they said. Much like the often overlooked Captain D's fried chicken, the Giant Fish Sandwich has some dedicated supporters.
Why people are recommending Captain D's Giant Fish Sandwich
In other Reddit threads, people have recommended Captain D's when discussing the best fish sandwich. One YouTube reviewer described it as "a little crispier, little better" than Long John Silvers. Another reviewer points out just how crispy and crunchy the batter is, describing the fish inside as flaky with "a really nice flavor to it."
The value of the sandwich is another feature reviewers frequently praise. Depending on your location, the Giant Fish Sandwich can cost as much as $7.59, but generally costs around $6.50. The smaller Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's can range from just under $5 to around $6.50, so Captain D's seems like a relatively good deal with its two big pieces of fish.
While the Giant Fish Sandwich has been well received, there are ways it can be improved. More than one reviewer mentioned that it could do with more sauce. If you order one, ask the restaurant to add more tartar sauce or get an extra packet on the side that you can add yourself. Because so much of the fish extends beyond the bun, some of the fish doesn't get any tartar sauce and could use a little help.
Captain D's lets you customize the sandwich with sauce choices beyond tartar. To keep it creamy you could choose ranch or D's Dippin Sauce, which is described as a remoulade. You could also add some kick with cocktail sauce or hot sauce. One Redditor also recommended getting cheese and tomato added. If you want to go all out with extra crunch, you could add some Captain D's fried green tomatoes to the sandwich, too.