What Cut Of Meat Does Roy Rogers Restaurants Use On Its Roast Beef Sandwiches?
Roy Rogers has quite the eclectic menu, from burgers to fried chicken to roast beef sandwiches. The old school fast food chain nearly disappeared, but has been making a comeback in recent years with new owners. It's the roast beef sandwiches in particular that boast a devoted following, and the meat itself is a major reason. The chain uses slow-roasted USDA Choice top (inside) round beef, which is sliced to order and served with au jus on a Kaiser roll. That cut is significant, as top round is a whole-muscle cut from the rear leg of the cow. Relatively lean, it has less marbling than cuts like ribeye or chuck, but it's one of the best cuts for roast beef.
The potential drawback is that top round doesn't have much internal fat, so if overcooked, it can become dry and tough. But here's where Roy Rogers' meat magic comes into play: The chain says it slow-roasts the beef every day, then slices it to order. That thin slicing makes the relatively lean meat easier to chew, while the au jus adds moisture and savory goodness. The resulting roast beef has a firm but tender texture, rather than the rich mouthfeel of heavily marbled beef.
The structure for all those slices of beef is the buttered, toasted Kaiser roll, which is an ideal choice for sopping up meat juices. Its crispy exterior provides some lovely textural contrast to the meat, which is drizzled with au jus just before serving.
The chain's roast beef is sliced to order
This distinct cut of meat is a big part of the sandwich's appeal, and what makes it stand out against other roast beef sandwiches in the fast food game. "Roy Roger's roast beef is better than Arby's," one fan declared on Reddit. "And I'll die on this hill. It's real roast beef not that thin sliced imitation Arby's uses and they dip it in au jus before putting it on their buttered buns." Another Redditor posted, "Their roast beef was better than Arby's and they had the fixins bar." It's true that the way Arby's prepares its roast beef is a bit unconventional, as the encapsulated meat block arrives at restaurants pre-packaged in airtight plastic with the jelly-ish broth inside.
As far as the fixin's bar, a signature feature of Roy Rogers, it's essentially a self-serve topping station that lets diners customize their sandwich after ordering. Of course, you can't have roast beef without some starchy sides, and Roy Rogers is also one of the restaurant chains serving the best mashed potatoes. Considered an excellent vehicle for the gravy, it also doubles as a DIY alternative condiment in the roast beef sandwiches, in addition to cheddar sauce.
Not everyone is going to consider Roy Rogers the greatest roast beef sandwich around, but it's a welcome '90s chain revival for the mid-Atlantic region. The choice of top round for one of their signature sandwiches is a fan favorite, as well as a practical and delicious one.