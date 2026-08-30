What Cut Of Meat Does Roy Rogers Restaurants Use On Its Roast Beef Sandwiches?

Roy Rogers has quite the eclectic menu, from burgers to fried chicken to roast beef sandwiches. The old school fast food chain nearly disappeared, but has been making a comeback in recent years with new owners. It's the roast beef sandwiches in particular that boast a devoted following, and the meat itself is a major reason. The chain uses slow-roasted USDA Choice top (inside) round beef, which is sliced to order and served with au jus on a Kaiser roll. That cut is significant, as top round is a whole-muscle cut from the rear leg of the cow. Relatively lean, it has less marbling than cuts like ribeye or chuck, but it's one of the best cuts for roast beef.

The potential drawback is that top round doesn't have much internal fat, so if overcooked, it can become dry and tough. But here's where Roy Rogers' meat magic comes into play: The chain says it slow-roasts the beef every day, then slices it to order. That thin slicing makes the relatively lean meat easier to chew, while the au jus adds moisture and savory goodness. The resulting roast beef has a firm but tender texture, rather than the rich mouthfeel of heavily marbled beef.

The structure for all those slices of beef is the buttered, toasted Kaiser roll, which is an ideal choice for sopping up meat juices. Its crispy exterior provides some lovely textural contrast to the meat, which is drizzled with au jus just before serving.