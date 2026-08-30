Granite Vs. Marble Vs. Quartz: Which Countertop Is Actually The Most Durable

Scratches, dents, divots, smudges, stains — a kitchen countertop takes every kind of damage there is, so durability matters more than most buying guides let on. Consumer Reports tested 16 popular countertop materials against knife marks, heat, abrasion, staining, and impact, and against ever-popular marble and granite, quartz came out a fair bit ahead on most counts.

Quartz earned its top spot fair and square, which could be why it's the countertop everyone wants instead of granite. The material is engineered by grinding natural quartz and binding it with polymer resin. The resin fills in the stone's natural pores, leaving a nonporous surface that never needs resealing. As the resin is chemically inert, acid won't leave a dull, roughened mark called an etch. Against knife marks, heat, abrasion, and staining, quartz was Consumer Reports' highest rated countertop material, being chic as well as durable, after the outlet ran it against 20 household and food substances.

That's not the whole picture though, as quartz does suffer somewhat from chipping and hard impacts. While it excels at scratch resistance, it's not so outstanding when it comes to impact resistance. Quartz performs roughly the same as granite when something heavy was dropped on it. That's because hardness and toughness aren't the same thing — a material can pass one and shatter under the other if a hard enough blow lands at the wrong angle. But what about granite and marble?