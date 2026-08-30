For Hot Dogs With 10X The Flavor And Crunch, Make Them Brazilian Style

In Brazil, the hot dog takes on a much more exuberant flair. No longer is it just grilled sausage, ketchup, and mustard, but rather piled up in a hearty sauce and an abundance of toppings you probably never considered before. Far from subtle or repetitive, the Brazilian hot dog (or cachorro quente as it is called in Portuguese) is the dish to make if you want more flavors and crunch — due to common ingredients like cheese, mayo, onion, corn, peppers, or crispy potato sticks.

Cachorro quente has got to be one of the most fascinating hot dog variations from around the world. Its history presumably traces back to the mid-'20s in Brazil, when businessman Francisco Serrador began selling it in his cinemas, subsequently launching what would be widespread success post-World War II. These days, you can find it everywhere on the streets of Brazil, a slightly different variation within each new street cart and food stall.

Indeed, cachorro quente has no fixed recipe. Generally, there will be the tangy richness of a chunky tomato sauce at the base. Before that, however, you might be greeted by all kinds of toppings, from mashed potatoes and bacon to quail eggs and ham. As always, shredded cheese is welcome should you want the hot dog to be even more decadent than it already is. Landing on your taste buds, the combination of flavors and textures is almost chaotic, but that's what makes the hot dog so enticing.