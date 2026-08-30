The Cocktail Myth An Expert Bartender Wishes Would Disappear

Though some bar-goers assume that whatever is set on the top shelf will equate to the best drinks in the house, master mixologist Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner-operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, has a different opinion. Lavenue spoke to us about some of the misnomers in the world of mixing, including a persistent belief that great cocktails always need premium liquors.

"The cocktail myth I wish would die a quiet death is that using a more expensive base spirit automatically makes the cocktail better," he said. "Sure, it can, but it absolutely does not guarantee it." As Lavenue explains, a great cocktail is more than the sum of its parts. The experience comes down to the way in which the ingredients work together. Whether or not juice is fresh, how a recipe is balanced with sugar and acid, how ice is made, and what garnish is chosen to place on the glass can all impact the taste of what is served. "Price is just one variable, and it's not even close to the most important one," Lavenue explained. The experience and skill of the bartender making the drink are crucial, too.