The Easiest Trick To Balance An Overly Sweet Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Attempting the best bartending skills at home, only to have a drink come out far too sweet, is disappointing to say the least. Luckily, David Kravitz, award-winning sommelier and Beverage Director at The Group Hospitality (which heads up prime spots like Boucherie, Omakase, and Olio e Più, the latter of which has locations in New York, Chicago, and D.C.), says it's possible to course-correct an overly sweet cocktail with one simple trick: Adding bitters. "Using bitters in overly sweet cocktails can act the same way as salting food," the beverage expert told Tasting Table, noting that a dash or two of bitters can help "balance and enhance the flavors."

Just like spices and acid can round out flavor profiles in cooking, you can use bitters in a variety of cocktails to provide symmetry by mellowing sweetness and imparting complexity. Made by distilling bitter components like dandelion root or juniper berries with spices in various alcohol bases, bitters are an easy solution for when you accidentally add too much sugar to a drink. And you don't need too much to make a difference. "Just a few dashes can really change the entire character of a drink," Kravitz says.

Plus, bitters are as versatile as they are flavorful. You can add extra bitters to counteract adding too many sugar cubes to drinks that typically include the ingredient, like a classic Old Fashioned. Or you can add bitters for better flavor balance in already-sweeter cocktails like an orange creamsicle drink or a whiskey sour.