Forget McDonald's: Burger King's Apple Pie Is Cheaper And Deserves To Be Eaten With Ice Cream
There's nothing as enjoyable as finishing a fast food meal with a sweet treat. McDonald's may be well known for its apple pies, but they are actually considered the worst fast food dessert pie. Burger King offers a cheaper option that many argue is superior. Lauded by fans for its satisfying taste, diners note the pie is made even better by combining it with soft serve vanilla ice cream for an à la mode indulgence.
Price-wise, putting these desserts head to head is no contest. While a Burger King fried apple pie costs around $1.99, McDonald's baked version rings up at about $3.89. Specific pricing will vary based on your location, of course. Considering the disparity in price, however, Burger King's offering seems much more appealing. Fan opinions also point out the difference in quality between the two.
One Reddit user sums it up by saying, "BK's apple pie is what McD's apple pie wishes it still was. Tried one yesterday and I was in heaven. Crispy, tons of cinnamon and the thing was lava hot. I hope it sticks around for a long time to come." Another mentions, "These apple pies are the best ones since the old school McDonald's fried ones. The crust texture is perfect. It has the right amount of tiny crunchy dough bubbles." They also compliment the consistency of the filling, citing the proper "sauce to chunk ratio." The only thing that could potentially improve this dessert is the addition of ice cream.
Making a DIY Burger King apple pie sundae
This fast food dessert pie from Burger King is a particularly good buy both for its accessible price and the opportunity to upgrade it with another beloved dessert. Many Burger King customers have taken to social media to share their so-called hacks for pairing the apple pie and ice cream into a sundae-style snack. One Instagram user shares, "Have you tried the Fried Apple Pie from Burger King yet? If you grab one, make sure you get the soft serve because that combo is undefeated."
Essentially, this DIY dessert involves ordering a Burger King apple pie and a cup of soft serve. Simply dunk this pie into the soft serve and enjoy. While it's possible to pull off a similar pie and ice cream duo at McDonald's, it would be somewhat more difficult given that it seems like McDonald's ice cream machine is always broken.
With regard to pricing, comparing McDonald's and Burger King's soft serve yields another discrepancy in amounts. Burger King's soft serve cup retails for around $2.19, while McDonald's clocks in at nearly six dollars. Canadian Burger King diners can actually pick up an apple pie sundae from Burger King at participating locations, but American audiences will have to stick to the DIY method for now.