One Of The Best Fast Food Items Under $5 Is An Underappreciated Cheesy Breakfast Sandwich

Fast food runs the gamut from burgers to sandwiches to tacos, burritos, and more. And while fast food chains are one of the cheapest options for a quick and filling meal, prices are on the rise. Luckily, we've done some research on the best fast food items under $5 that will satisfy your fast food craving without breaking the bank. And one of our favorite findings is a breakfast gem from none other than White Castle.

White Castle is famous for its lineup of sliders to enjoy for lunch, dinner, and late-night snacks, but it also have breakfast sliders. And the sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast slider is an underappreciated cheesy breakfast sandwich you can pick up for just $2.39. White Castle customers have taken to social media to sing the praises of these small but mighty breakfast sliders. One Redditor deemed the sliders "one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the fast food game." The review goes on to say that the "sausage has a good little spice to it and the fried egg is always fresh and made to order ... it's on a steamed white bun same as [it uses] for the regular sliders." The flavor contrast between the spiced savory sausage, salty cheese, and buttery egg is as delicious as the textural contrast between the chewy texture of the protein, gooey melted cheese, and soft, supple slider bun. Another Redditor thinks the slider "is the closest thing to a NY Bodega breakfast sandwich you can get. It's truly something special."