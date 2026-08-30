I Tried And Ranked Every Pepsi Flavor

Okay, okay, I'll admit it — I think I'm officially a Pepsi girl now. And it's not just because the company crafted a stellar 2026 Super Bowl commercial, nor is it because I can count on the brand to restock my beverage fridge whenever it's a little low. Rather, I've been a little captivated by Pepsi since the brand's 2025 release of prebiotic sodas.

Sure, it doesn't have the biggest portfolio in the world, but what it does have, it does incredibly well. Any soda fan will be able to find something palatable, whether you want something flavored or non-flavored. Still, even as a Pepsi fan, I'd never taken the time to try the brand's whole soda lineup — until now, that is. I was able to get my hands on all 13 sodas currently on the market for ranking purposes. The sodas had a definite hierarchy in my mind, and I ranked them primarily based on the quality of both their flavor and carbonation. Your preferences will largely depend on how accustomed you are to the flavor of artificial sweeteners, and personally, I tend to prefer diet sodas, which played a large role in the rankings.