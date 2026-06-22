Before Dirty Soda, Pepsi's Vintage Cookbook Mixed These Ingredients For A Refreshing, Creamy Drink

If you're an avid TikTok user, or live in Utah, you may already be well acquainted with the dirty soda. A social media sensation that can be traced to Utah's famous soda shops, which started popping up around 2010, a dirty soda is essentially a fountain soda mixed with flavored syrups, creams, juices, and candy. The concept is often credited to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who abstain from drinking coffee or alcohol, but it's become widespread across the country over the years. As it turns out, there were similar versions of the dirty soda back in the day. In fact, Pepsi even shared a recipe for one in a cookbook released in 1970, and it mixed Pepsi with cream and chocolate syrup.

"Pepsi Cola's Beverage Book" was written by Mary-Jane Raphael. The small, 96-page book focuses on recipes for easy party beverages for any occasion, like the Pampered Pirate, a berry drink with milk and orange soda, and the Strawberry Festival, a lemon lime soda-based mocktail with strawberries, powdered sugar, and cream. There's one featured recipe that really evokes the modern dirty soda vibe though: the Curtain Closer. YouTube user Cooking the Books recreated some of the recipes from the book for a video, where they explained exactly how to recreate the creamy, chocolatey Curtain Closer.