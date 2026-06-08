The 2-Ingredient Chocolate Soda Fountain Drink That Deserves A Comeback

During the 1950s, American culture was defined by teenagers in poodle skirts, letter jackets, and saddle shoes sitting at the counter at the soda fountain. But adding flavor to fizzy drinks actually started with 19th-century pharmacists. The first half of the 20th century was when a popular two-ingredient drink people still clamor for today was created: Chocolate Coke, one of the most popular drinks from the days when soda fountains were Americans' go-to hangout spots.

Chocolate Coke is exactly what it sounds like: Coca-Cola mixed with Hershey's syrup, served over ice and topped with whipped cream and a Maraschino cherry. Although they're not as popular as they once were, and soda fountains have largely gone the way of the dinosaur, people can still find chocolate Cokes today in retro diners and soda fountains. Places like Sonic, Culver's, and Chick-fil-A have been known to make chocolate Cokes, even if they are off-menu. If the restaurant you're patronizing has Coke and anything that involves chocolate syrup on the menu, you can always try requesting one.