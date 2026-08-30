The 2-Step Method For Better Frozen Vegetables

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Convenient, accessibly priced, and filled with as many (if not more) nutrients as their fresh counterparts, frozen vegetables are a simple way to make the most of your meals. With a variety of different ways to prepare these ingredients, one of the most reliable is a simple two-step method. First, dry-sear the still-frozen veggies in a hot pan to let out the moisture. Second, add your choice of fats and seasonings to finish off your dish.

This simple and effective process manages to avoid the many mistakes everyone makes with frozen veggies. This includes defrosting the vegetables, overcooking them, and not seasoning them. So long as you use a large (and hot) enough pan that doesn't overcrowd, your vegetables will warm up quickly, keeping crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Using oil, butter, or your favorite fats will accentuate the naturally great tastes of your frozen vegetables — as long as you wait to do so.

Waiting to add oil to your pan until the end will allow for the crispiest frozen vegetables. Keeping this two-step cooking method in mind will give your frozen veggies a crave-worthy consistency and flavor. Once cooked, they'll be ideal side dishes for well-rounded meals.