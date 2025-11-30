10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Veggies

While many frozen foods require defrosting prior to cooking, most vegetables do not. In fact, thawing frozen vegetables before use can actually have a detrimental impact on their texture. To maintain that all-important bite, popular vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, and peas should all be cooked directly from the freezer. Otherwise, you might be left with a rather unappealing plateful of limp, soggy veg. Plus, thawing is just another step to factor into your prep time, so skipping it makes things more convenient.

For the crispiest results, try oven-baking the veg from frozen. This is a particularly great method for bringing out broccoli's natural sweetness and giving it a glorious charred finish. Just keep in mind that you'll likely need to bake frozen vegetables for longer than you would their fresh counterparts.

The no-thaw rule applies to most vegetables; however, for some, such as spinach and other leafy greens that come packed in a block, defrosting is required. To do this, just let the veggie sit in the fridge overnight or at room temperature for a few hours. Alternatively, you can pop it in a strainer and run cold water over it until it thaws. Before using the spinach leaves in your recipe, it's crucial to squeeze out the excess water; otherwise, they may release excess liquid into your dish and make things a little soggy.