Forget Häagen-Dazs: Make Delicious Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream In Just 10 Minutes (No Machine Required)
Pumpkin can be incorporated into pretty much any dish imaginable. Bread, cookies, curries — they all taste delicious when spiked with some delicious seasonal squash. While a frozen treat may not be the first thing you reach for when the weather starts to change, pumpkin pie ice cream is always a hit too. In fact, it can be prepared in under 10 minutes without any special equipment.
Tasting Table's no-churn pumpkin pie ice cream tastes just as good as Häagen-Dazs and only a few affordable ingredients are needed. The creamy base relies on heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk, while pumpkin purée and a mixture of warming spices provide that fall flavor.
Start by simply mixing a can of pumpkin purée with a little cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg. You can always use more depending on your own preferences. A dash of vanilla and dark corn syrup will also add some sweetness, creating a more robust pumpkin pie-like flavor. In a separate bowl, whisk the heavy cream and condensed milk together until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in the puree mixture and freeze until firm, which should take about four hours — and that's it. No ice cream machine or fancy attachments needed. Churn-free ice cream really is that easy.
How to upgrade pumpkin pie ice cream
Making your own pumpkin puree could add a stronger flavor, as it would allow you to play around with the spices. If you do, consider adding a little ground ginger or cloves for some heat, or create a homemade pumpkin pie spice blend. Chocolate chips are a delicious addition as well, as are crushed Oreos. Additionally, crushed graham crackers can help recreate that classic pumpkin pie feel, and a dash of maple syrup can go a long way too. To change up the flavor, consider a few spoonfuls of brandy or whiskey.
This combination works especially well if you plan on serving the ice cream with a pie or apple crisp. However, if you plan on enjoying the ice cream all on its own, try topping it with some toasted nuts, chocolate sprinkles, or a drizzle of salted caramel sauce. Butterscotch can deepen the flavor of pumpkin, and it tastes great with espresso, too. Whether you opt for the perfect fall affogato or a simple cup on the side, your homemade pumpkin pie ice cream is sure to make for the perfect seasonal treat.