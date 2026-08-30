Forget Häagen-Dazs: Make Delicious Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream In Just 10 Minutes (No Machine Required)

Pumpkin can be incorporated into pretty much any dish imaginable. Bread, cookies, curries — they all taste delicious when spiked with some delicious seasonal squash. While a frozen treat may not be the first thing you reach for when the weather starts to change, pumpkin pie ice cream is always a hit too. In fact, it can be prepared in under 10 minutes without any special equipment.

Tasting Table's no-churn pumpkin pie ice cream tastes just as good as Häagen-Dazs and only a few affordable ingredients are needed. The creamy base relies on heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk, while pumpkin purée and a mixture of warming spices provide that fall flavor.

Start by simply mixing a can of pumpkin purée with a little cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg. You can always use more depending on your own preferences. A dash of vanilla and dark corn syrup will also add some sweetness, creating a more robust pumpkin pie-like flavor. In a separate bowl, whisk the heavy cream and condensed milk together until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in the puree mixture and freeze until firm, which should take about four hours — and that's it. No ice cream machine or fancy attachments needed. Churn-free ice cream really is that easy.