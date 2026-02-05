Is Making Your Own Pumpkin Puree Ever Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who says pumpkin pie is just for autumn? Not us, and not a whole lot of folks who use pumpkin purée in year-round dishes. But fresh pumpkins are harder to find outside the autumn and early-winter seasons, creating a conundrum of finding high-quality pumpkin purée for those rich, warm, crave-able pies. To get a deeper look at the crucial filling, and whether it's worth it to make your own pumpkin purée from scratch, we reached out to baking specialist Alex George, creator of the Lily P Crumbs blog. As a big advocate for baking at home, you might be surprised at her take on pumpkin-based cooking.

When it comes to homemade pumpkin pies, George shares her experience from a self-instigated baking extravaganza. "I put myself to the test myself by baking 12 different pumpkin pie recipes (mostly from food bloggers, with a couple from cookbooks)," she explains. Only one of the recipes required puréeing fresh pumpkin, so it was easy to distinguish the results compared to the other 11 pies. In her opinion, all the extra work didn't justify the time, mess, and effort.

"To me, the flavor wasn't noticeably better, and the texture wasn't improved," notes George. The textural consistency of the pie's custard far outweighed any flavor difference gained from the fresh pumpkin purée. "Since pumpkin itself is fairly mild, classic pumpkin pie gets most of its flavor from the spices, sugar, dairy, and eggs. Once everything is baked together, the difference between fresh and canned pumpkin is subtle at best.