This Chick-Fil-A Lemonade Easily Outshines The Classic And Diet Versions

Most people head to Chick-fil-A for one thing: the crispy chicken. But while the sandwiches and nuggets are the stars of the show, Chick-Fil-A has other great items, like its range of delicious lemonades. Chick-fil-A regulars understand they're famous for a reason; however, if you've yet to try and are going to order any one from the lineup, make it the Frosted Lemonade.

Tasting Table's taste tester tried and ranked eight Chick-fil-A lemonades — including the classic and the diet versions — and was blown away by the Frosted Lemonade. The icy drink, which is a mixture of the classic Chick-fil-A lemonade and the chain's Icedream dessert, is equal parts indulgent and refreshing, balancing tart and sweet in a creamy consistency that's hard to replicate.

Overall, Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade felt more like a treat than the classic version, with a better, more natural flavor than the diet. The only lemonade our taste tester ranked above it was a refreshing spin on the classic Frosted Lemonade: the Peach Frosted Lemonade, which is a seasonal menu item. The Frosted Lemonade is available year-round, but there are some ways to switch it up.