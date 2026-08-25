Burger King Revamped Its Chicken Nuggets — And Fans Have Thoughts

Following complaints about its old recipe, Burger King has just announced a complete revamp of its chicken nuggets. Starting September 1, 2026, the chain's new nuggets will be made with 100% white chicken meat, a new tasty marinade, and will come with a perfected crunch. Even before the official rollout, Burger King fans are more than happy to offer their thoughts — although very few have actually been able to try the new nuggets.

Many Burger King customers have claimed to have tried the new nuggets, but have likely been eating the old version. So far, the nuggets have only been available through early taste tests. Tasting Table actually got access to the chain's test kitchen, and our taster determined Burger King's new chicken nuggets stole the crown from McDonald's. They especially praised the nuggets' improved texture, the juiciness of the meat, and how well they paired with the chain's updated sauces.

That's right — Burger King's sauces have gotten a revamp, too. Honey Mustard, Buffalo, and the Sweet & Sour sauce have all been updated to match the new nuggets. A brand-new sauce has been added to the lineup as well: the Special Savory Sauce, which is a limited-time product that combines notes of barbecue seasoning, ketchup, garlic, onion, and black pepper.