Burger King Revamped Its Chicken Nuggets — And Fans Have Thoughts
Following complaints about its old recipe, Burger King has just announced a complete revamp of its chicken nuggets. Starting September 1, 2026, the chain's new nuggets will be made with 100% white chicken meat, a new tasty marinade, and will come with a perfected crunch. Even before the official rollout, Burger King fans are more than happy to offer their thoughts — although very few have actually been able to try the new nuggets.
Many Burger King customers have claimed to have tried the new nuggets, but have likely been eating the old version. So far, the nuggets have only been available through early taste tests. Tasting Table actually got access to the chain's test kitchen, and our taster determined Burger King's new chicken nuggets stole the crown from McDonald's. They especially praised the nuggets' improved texture, the juiciness of the meat, and how well they paired with the chain's updated sauces.
That's right — Burger King's sauces have gotten a revamp, too. Honey Mustard, Buffalo, and the Sweet & Sour sauce have all been updated to match the new nuggets. A brand-new sauce has been added to the lineup as well: the Special Savory Sauce, which is a limited-time product that combines notes of barbecue seasoning, ketchup, garlic, onion, and black pepper.
Burger King fans are pining for much older versions of the chicken nuggets — will the new recipe satisfy their cravings?
Many Burger King fans reacted to the news of the upcoming new nuggets by reminiscing about older versions. Some still miss the peppery taste the nuggets used to have back in the day. The new recipe is unlikely to scratch that itch, since it was intentionally developed to appeal to kids. Others miss the crown nuggets, which are among the discontinued chicken items from fast food chains we definitely want back. To be fair, Burger King did revive the crown nuggets briefly in June 2026, but they turned out to be a huge disappointment.
Nonetheless, Burger King is trying to taste like itself again after years of hit-or-miss loyalty — and the early taste testers seem pleased with the new chicken nuggets. One Redditor who claimed to have tried the new version wrote, "They're a heck of a lot better than they used to be. These were actually super crunchy, and on a spectrum, they're much closer to the McDonald's tempura-style nuggets than traditional, soft chicken patty-style nuggets." Another person said, "They just taste fresher, [juicier,] and more real." Burger King fans thus have every right to be optimistic about the change.