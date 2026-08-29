Customers Love This Costco Breakfast Wrap That's A Total Starbucks Dupe
There's a lot to love about Starbucks' Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap: It's neat and portable, the Mediterranean-inspired flavors are refreshing, and one dietitian named it one of the most nutritious foods at Starbucks. The wrap's only fault is its price of around $5 to $5.60, which isn't too bad but can quickly add up if you make a habit of buying it. Your best alternative might be the Spinach, Feta and Sun-Dried Tomato Wrap from Eat-In Foods, a hidden gem from Costco's freezer section that shoppers swear is a total Starbucks taste-alike.
The wraps from both Starbucks and Eat-In Foods contain cage-free egg whites, spinach, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and cream cheese rolled up inside a wheat wrap inspired by lavash, an Armenian flatbread. A six-count box of the Eat-In Foods wraps costs around $15.49 in Costco stores, coming out to about $2.58 per wrap, yet they don't taste like cheap imitations. One Facebook commenter said, "They're identical. So delicious." Another user agreed, writing, "They taste just like the Starbucks version." A few shoppers even claim that the Eat-In Foods version is better.
Other customers find this Costco dupe a little spicier than the Starbucks original, which may influence which one they prefer. Even if you find that the two wraps taste different, Costco's discount can't be beat — and, even better, the two items' nutrition facts are also comparable.
Costco's copycat Starbucks wrap is easily upgraded
It's no secret that Starbucks' Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap is favored by health-conscious customers. The item delivers 290 calories, 34 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar, 8 grams of fat, and 20 grams of protein per serving. Eat-In Foods' Spinach, Feta and Sun-Dried Tomato Wrap matches these numbers exactly, except it contains 1 less gram of sugar and 1 more gram of protein. That's another reason to give it a try.
While it's good on its own, there are many ways to upgrade this frozen item. The wraps can be heated in the microwave, but some shoppers insist that they're much tastier after being crisped in the air fryer. As for flavor upgrades, we found Starbucks' egg white wrap to be light on vegetables during our taste test of Starbucks hot breakfast items, so adding extra veggies to your Costco wrap would be an improvement over the original. Cooked spinach and extra sun-dried tomatoes are no-brainers, but peppers, mushrooms, or sauteed onions would also be tasty. Sprinkling in a stretchy cheese like mozzarella before heating the wrap would also add some gooey goodness.
Lastly, condiments can seriously kick up the flavor while adding moisture in case you find the wraps a bit dry. Try hot sauce, garlic aioli, salsa, or even tzatziki to complement the Mediterranean theme. And if you're hungry for more food dupes, don't miss Costco's copycat Starbucks ham and cheese croissants.