Customers Love This Costco Breakfast Wrap That's A Total Starbucks Dupe

There's a lot to love about Starbucks' Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap: It's neat and portable, the Mediterranean-inspired flavors are refreshing, and one dietitian named it one of the most nutritious foods at Starbucks. The wrap's only fault is its price of around $5 to $5.60, which isn't too bad but can quickly add up if you make a habit of buying it. Your best alternative might be the Spinach, Feta and Sun-Dried Tomato Wrap from Eat-In Foods, a hidden gem from Costco's freezer section that shoppers swear is a total Starbucks taste-alike.

The wraps from both Starbucks and Eat-In Foods contain cage-free egg whites, spinach, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and cream cheese rolled up inside a wheat wrap inspired by lavash, an Armenian flatbread. A six-count box of the Eat-In Foods wraps costs around $15.49 in Costco stores, coming out to about $2.58 per wrap, yet they don't taste like cheap imitations. One Facebook commenter said, "They're identical. So delicious." Another user agreed, writing, "They taste just like the Starbucks version." A few shoppers even claim that the Eat-In Foods version is better.

Other customers find this Costco dupe a little spicier than the Starbucks original, which may influence which one they prefer. Even if you find that the two wraps taste different, Costco's discount can't be beat — and, even better, the two items' nutrition facts are also comparable.