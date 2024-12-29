The Copycat Starbucks Pastries You Can Find At Costco
If your go-to Starbucks order includes a ham and cheese croissant, out of all of the coffee chain's popular pastries, then we have a recent discovery that might intrigue you. Costco, the members-only warehouse, has a similar pastry that's essentially a copycat version of the ham and cheese croissant in the pastry case at Starbucks. We've told you about our ranking of popular frozen Costco appetizers, and you'll find these savory croissants in the freezer aisle among those items.
La Boulangerie, a California-based cafe chain and wholesale bakery, is the company behind the frozen ham and cheese croissants you can pick up at your local Costco warehouse. Starbucks certainly isn't the only place that sells this savory pastry, but it's a popular place to get it across the country. Picking up a box from Costco requires some prep work in the morning, even with a frozen pastry, but it might save you some cash on your daily coffee order. A box of eight individually wrapped croissants is priced at $12.99 (pricing might vary by location and time) compared to around $5.00 for a single croissant at Starbucks.
What's inside Costco's frozen ham and cheese croissants?
The ham and cheese croissants you'll find in Costco's freezer section use similar ingredients to the ones you'll find at Starbucks. Out of the many types of ham, the ones at Costco are made with smoked ham, for a smoky and slightly-sweet flavor. Starbucks uses hickory-smoked ham specifically, so expect a similar taste. When it comes to the cheese that joins the ham inside the flaky croissant, both options use Swiss, another reason the frozen La Boulangerie pastries are a worthy component to Starbucks. Both wrap the two ingredients in a flaky, croissant dough. By appearance, the Starbucks option is shaped like a traditional croissant, while the La Boulangerie variety seems flat with some of the ham and cheese sticking out. But, we bet the taste is quite similar despite the varying aesthetics.
La Boulangerie's frozen ham and cheese croissants are 90 grams, a similar size treat to the 92-gram ones you can order at Starbucks. It packs 12 grams of protein from the meat and cheese, so it's a snack or quick breakfast that should keep you relatively full. According to an Instagram review, it takes 10 minutes in an oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to cook the frozen pastries. Don't live near a Starbucks or have a Costco membership? Try our savory ham and cheese bear claws recipe for a similar snack to get you through the day.