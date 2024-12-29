The Copycat Starbucks Pastries You Can Find At Costco

If your go-to Starbucks order includes a ham and cheese croissant, out of all of the coffee chain's popular pastries, then we have a recent discovery that might intrigue you. Costco, the members-only warehouse, has a similar pastry that's essentially a copycat version of the ham and cheese croissant in the pastry case at Starbucks. We've told you about our ranking of popular frozen Costco appetizers, and you'll find these savory croissants in the freezer aisle among those items.

La Boulangerie, a California-based cafe chain and wholesale bakery, is the company behind the frozen ham and cheese croissants you can pick up at your local Costco warehouse. Starbucks certainly isn't the only place that sells this savory pastry, but it's a popular place to get it across the country. Picking up a box from Costco requires some prep work in the morning, even with a frozen pastry, but it might save you some cash on your daily coffee order. A box of eight individually wrapped croissants is priced at $12.99 (pricing might vary by location and time) compared to around $5.00 for a single croissant at Starbucks.