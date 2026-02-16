The Most Nutritious Foods You Can Order At Starbucks, According To A Dietitian
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're a daily Starbucks devotee or you only occasionally stop in to fuel up on a road trip, there are certainly items on the food menu that are more nutritious than others. While there are some Starbucks food items you should avoid at all costs, not everything on the coffee chain's food menu is simply black or white in terms of health and nutrition, as some foods and drinks can contain loads of sugar or empty calories.
We spoke with Steph Grasso MS, RD, and author of the new "Crave, Cook, Nourish" cookbook about what foods she considers to be the healthier options available at Starbucks. While Grasso doesn't point out any single menu item as the "healthiest" ("healthy is very subjective," the expert adds), each tends to have health goals, needs, and preferences that differ from others. "When I'm eating out, I like to look for options that include a good mix of protein, fiber, and carbohydrates," Grasso tells us. "That combo helps keep you satisfied, supports steady blood sugar, and provides more sustainable energy."
Grasso adds that her go-to order at Starbucks is the wrap with spinach, feta, and egg whites. "It's lower in calories but still super satisfying, with about 20 [grams of] protein and 3 [grams of] fiber," she says. If she's still looking for some added fiber along with the egg white wrap, she adds that she will "pair it with a side of fruit and call it a day."
Focus on protein and fiber with minimal sugar
In terms of other items offered at Starbucks, Grasso likes the classic oatmeal, as it is "a great source of fiber and slow-digesting carbs for sustained energy." Instead of adding a lot of unnecessary sugar to the nutritious oatmeal, she suggests "going light on the brown sugar packet and leaning more into the nuts or fruit for flavor." If you're seeking more protein to start your day, Grasso also recommends pairing the oatmeal with Starbucks' egg bites or even a protein latte.
"If you're hungrier or need something more substantial, the egg and cheddar protein box is a great option too," suggests Grasso. A solid choice for long mornings or busy days running errands, she notes that the cheddar protein box has about 22 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. Additionally, she encourages us to not label foods as necessarily "good" or "bad," but rather to try and understand "how our food choices affect your fullness, energy, and blood sugar levels."
"One thing I encourage people to watch for is items that are very sugar-forward but marketed as light or refreshing," notes Grasso. "They can feel like a better choice in the moment, but without protein, fat, or fiber to balance them, they often lead to a quick energy spike followed by a crash." For less-sugary drinks that are still satisfying, try one of these six low-sugar Starbucks drinks that are actually fun to order, and are still enjoyable with less risk of a sugar-related crash afterward.