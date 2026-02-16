The Most Nutritious Foods You Can Order At Starbucks, According To A Dietitian

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a daily Starbucks devotee or you only occasionally stop in to fuel up on a road trip, there are certainly items on the food menu that are more nutritious than others. While there are some Starbucks food items you should avoid at all costs, not everything on the coffee chain's food menu is simply black or white in terms of health and nutrition, as some foods and drinks can contain loads of sugar or empty calories.

We spoke with Steph Grasso MS, RD, and author of the new "Crave, Cook, Nourish" cookbook about what foods she considers to be the healthier options available at Starbucks. While Grasso doesn't point out any single menu item as the "healthiest" ("healthy is very subjective," the expert adds), each tends to have health goals, needs, and preferences that differ from others. "When I'm eating out, I like to look for options that include a good mix of protein, fiber, and carbohydrates," Grasso tells us. "That combo helps keep you satisfied, supports steady blood sugar, and provides more sustainable energy."

Grasso adds that her go-to order at Starbucks is the wrap with spinach, feta, and egg whites. "It's lower in calories but still super satisfying, with about 20 [grams of] protein and 3 [grams of] fiber," she says. If she's still looking for some added fiber along with the egg white wrap, she adds that she will "pair it with a side of fruit and call it a day."