The Starbucks Food Item You Should Avoid At All Costs

Starbucks is known for Frappucinos and shaken espressos, but the chain also churns out a decent roster of food items. From grab-and-go items to pastries to sandwiches and salads, there's something for just about everyone on the menu. There is one Starbucks food item, though, that we recommend you avoid.

There was a time when the Starbucks cake pops were having a viral moment, but sadly they no longer live up to their heyday for a few reasons. First, the quality just isn't there. When we ranked 17 Starbucks pastries, the cake pop nearly came in last place thanks to bland, one-note flavors and underwhelming sweetness. The second reason Starbucks cake pops leave something to be desired is because they aren't great value. Starbucks has gradually increased the price of the cake pops over the years to nearly $4 a piece, which is a bit steep for something you can eat in one bite. A former Starbucks employee on Reddit reminisced about the lower cake pop prices of the past, saying, "When I worked at Starbucks two years ago they were like $1.95, who is paying $4 for a tiny bite of cake?" All in all, the cake pops are a good choice for children, but if you're looking for a sweet treat to pair with your drink, go for one of the muffins, brownie, or Cinnamon Coffee Cake that dominated the top spots in our rankings.