What The Typical Shelf Life Is For Bourbon

When you score a fantastic bottle of bourbon, the last thing you want is for it to lose its quality before you can finish every drop. Since this expensive type of whiskey depreciates over time, aficionados should learn how long they have to enjoy it to the fullest. To get the scoop, we asked Chris Blatner, creator of the @‌urbanbourbonist on Instagram, about the shelf lives of both unopened and opened bourbon.

"An unopened bottle of bourbon really has no expiration date, as long as it is stored correctly," Blatner explains. "Bourbon doesn't continue to age in the bottle and its high alcohol content makes it very shelf-stable." While some alcohols do expire, bourbon has a minimum ABV of 40%, which prevents it from growing bacteria. Surprisingly, Blatner notes that "once a bottle is open, it also doesn't really have an expiration." However, he noted that the spirit will start to change once air enters the bottle.

"A bottle of bourbon can be enjoyable for years, but you can start to notice changes a bit faster once the bottle gets below about one-third full," he says. The amount of bourbon left in the bottle matters because the more oxygen is trapped inside, the faster the whiskey oxidizes. This isn't an instant disaster, but will eventually harm the aroma and taste. Experts agree that once the bottle is down to its final third, you should finish it straight away; but the shelf life of a fuller bottle ranges from six months to a couple years.