What The Typical Shelf Life Is For Bourbon
When you score a fantastic bottle of bourbon, the last thing you want is for it to lose its quality before you can finish every drop. Since this expensive type of whiskey depreciates over time, aficionados should learn how long they have to enjoy it to the fullest. To get the scoop, we asked Chris Blatner, creator of the @urbanbourbonist on Instagram, about the shelf lives of both unopened and opened bourbon.
"An unopened bottle of bourbon really has no expiration date, as long as it is stored correctly," Blatner explains. "Bourbon doesn't continue to age in the bottle and its high alcohol content makes it very shelf-stable." While some alcohols do expire, bourbon has a minimum ABV of 40%, which prevents it from growing bacteria. Surprisingly, Blatner notes that "once a bottle is open, it also doesn't really have an expiration." However, he noted that the spirit will start to change once air enters the bottle.
"A bottle of bourbon can be enjoyable for years, but you can start to notice changes a bit faster once the bottle gets below about one-third full," he says. The amount of bourbon left in the bottle matters because the more oxygen is trapped inside, the faster the whiskey oxidizes. This isn't an instant disaster, but will eventually harm the aroma and taste. Experts agree that once the bottle is down to its final third, you should finish it straight away; but the shelf life of a fuller bottle ranges from six months to a couple years.
How bourbon changes over time, and how to store it correctly
Blatner notes that not all bourbons become less tasty once you open them: "You may find you like a bourbon better after it has had some time in the bottle interacting with a little more air." But no matter what, an open bourbon bottle that's almost full to half full will only retain peak quality for one to two years. Once it's under ½ full, a bottle can last six months to one year. Bottles down to ⅓ to ¼ fullness will only keep for a few weeks.
What happens once bourbon is too old? "The biggest signs are muted aromas and flavors, or a bourbon that tastes flat and less vibrant than you remember it being," Blatner explains. A faded color or aroma can also tell you that bourbon has gone bad – in the worst cases, it may even smell moldy. "Heat, sunlight, temperature fluctuations, and a poor seal can speed up changes," Blatner adds.
To keep bourbon good for as long as possible, Blatner recommended storing it in a cool, dark place with a consistent temperature. Bottles should be upright and well-sealed, as keeping them on their side can damage the cork, allowing more oxygen into the bottle."If you have a special bottle that's down to its last few ounces and you want to save it for a long time, it's a good idea to transfer it to a smaller airtight glass bottle," Blatner recommends. "That will reduce the amount of oxygen sitting above the whiskey."