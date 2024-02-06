Why The Amount Of Bourbon Left In The Bottle Matters For Storage

If you're a casual whiskey drinker who buys one bottle at a time and finishes it before getting another, storage likely isn't front and center on your mind. But, as soon as you start collecting bottles of rare and expensive bourbons that you only bring out on special occasions, you need to be thinking about a lot more than what shelf to put the bottle on. An often overlooked aspect of storage is how full your bottle of Pappy Van Winkle is as it patiently sits there on the shelf.

The moment you crack open a new bottle of bourbon, you are setting in motion chemical reactions with the air that are affecting the quality of your spirit. Experienced whiskey collectors attribute the changes to oxidation. Thankfully, oxidation takes a long time to make a noticeable difference, which is why you don't need to worry about it unless you think the bottle will sit on the shelf for longer than a year.

Common wisdom holds that once a bottle has only ⅓ of its contents left, it's time to invite some friends over and polish it off. The rate at which your bourbon's flavors are going to deteriorate rises substantially at this point since there is a lot more air in the bottle for the bourbon to interact with, even with the lid on. This isn't an exact science, and it seems that some bourbons are more affected than others, but tradition and observation hold it to be true.